Educators say pandemic response has prepared schools for any out-of-classroom needs

“As much as our school seeks to keep things fresh and innovative, many of us tend to fall back on past practices,” Knazur says. “COVID forced us to shake that up. And ultimately, that’s probably a good thing.”

The challenges were much the same in the Michigan City Area Schools (MCAS), according to director of curriculum Cathy Bildhauser. But while many of the initial issues involved getting everyone comfortable with the technology and the new experience of remote learning, she says teachers, students and parents adapted quickly and pulled together to keep the school year well on track.

“The entire MCAS team was amazing at recognizing high-quality practices that engaged students and were able to make adjustments in the moment for future lessons,” she explains, noting that previous experience with e-learning days for inclement weather helped the district quickly identify changes that were needed for a long-term closure. “Parents were very supportive in assisting students with learning how to navigate the online platforms that were new to students, and our teachers had access to professional development throughout the entire school year to continue supporting their work in a virtual classroom.”