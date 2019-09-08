Educators and parents are weighing in following the public release of Indiana’s first spring ILEARN assessment results, which showed more than half of Indiana students tested below proficiency in subjects including math, science and social studies this year.
The test — administered to third- through eighth-graders for the first time through a computer adaptive program — is more rigorous and incorporates new standards to assess students’ college and career readiness.
State education officials said this was to align with national best practices and changing expectations at the high school level.
However, many are questioning the purpose of yet another new exam, coming just four years after the implementation of the former ISTEP+ standardized test.
“I keep waiting for the pendulum to swing back with all of this testing,” Hanover Community School Corp. Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said. “ILEARN results show more than half of the kids failing in the state. That’s the test, not the kids, and not the instruction.”
Long test windows, unfamiliar standards
Education officials said this week performance dips were to be expected with the new test, as seen when ISTEP+ was first administered in the 2014-15 school year.
The ILEARN exam was developed following legislation passed in 2017 calling for a replacement to the unpopular ISTEP+ exam.
In implementing ILEARN — costing more than $10 million in its first year — 1,200 educators were consulted, according to the Indiana Department of Education. And, the department sought several rounds of feedback from educators immediately following the April to May testing window, IDOE Director of Assessment Charity Flores said.
As statewide ILEARN scores were made public this week, many educators are speaking up about concerns they saw when proctoring the new exams for the first time.
Teachers across the Region reported lengthy test windows with students given an unlimited amount of time to answer questions and unfamiliar exam content reflecting standards not previously measured on the ISTEP test.
“The ILEARN experience, in two words, was ‘time consuming,’” said Yvonne Stokes, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at the School Town of Munster.
Parents and educators echoed similar stories of the stress and anxiety experienced by students leading up to testing and in receiving exam results.
Betsy Meints, a mother of two Valparaiso Community Schools elementary students, said she fears students will hold on to the memory of a label placed by a standardized test far longer than the test-givers simply looking to collect data.
“I want desperately to create balanced children — to recognize their differences and praise them for what they each bring to the table of life,” Meints said. “This is the balance that needs to be brought back to life in school. Start in the books, but then test in real life.”
Just the latest in a string of legislatively mandated changes in education, some are calling for a change to the way educators assess student achievement.
Leaders of the Indian Urban Schools Association in a statement on Thursday said students and teachers have "endured years of changing school accountability systems."
“There is so much more going on in our schools to be celebrated, but, students and teachers are once again demoralized and demonized by an accountability system unable to demonstrate accurate and true learning in our classrooms," the statement said.
School grades, teacher pay
A complete recall of ILEARN testing is unlikely to happen.
The exam scores factor into teacher evaluations and school accountability, and are required by state law, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said last week.
“To receive our federal dollars, we have to administer an exam,” McCormick said. “It’s not a choice for Indiana to say ‘Hey, we’re tapping out.’ That’s not a choice. We have $1 billion on the line.”
Given this year’s low performance, many are shifting the conversation to consider the effects of state assessments and how scores are used to influence everything from teacher evaluations to state A-F school accountability grades.
“The exams become high stakes and are getting higher stakes,” Merrillville Community School Corp. Superintendent Nick Brown said, noting scores can be used in schools across the state to determine everything from teacher pay raises to, in some financially struggling districts, whether or not a teacher keeps their job.
“It’s a bad practice to grade teachers based on one test,” Brown said. “It is not their error. My teachers are working extremely hard, my students are working extremely hard and are enjoying learning.”
Education leaders are now calling for a reworked accountability system to improve upon the state’s current model, which McCormick has said is not modernized to accurately measure school performance under the new, more rigorous ILEARN exam.
The State Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday affirming that no state A-F school accountability grades — determined 50% by standardized test performance — will be issued until the Indiana General Assembly can further explore means to ease schools’ transitions to the new exam.
The state took similar action nearly four years ago with ISTEP+ implementation, though some say this didn’t go far enough to safeguard schools with already low letter grades at risk of state takeover.
The Department of Education is now calling for a pause in intervention timelines so schools on the bubble of failing are not affected.
"What are your results yielding?” asked AFT Indiana President GlenEva Dunham, who teaches in Gary. “It’s not making a better student and as teachers that’s what we want."
Spring 2019 a baseline for future testing
While many schools plan to use this year’s ILEARN data as a baseline for future exams, Northwest Indiana districts, like the Gary Community School Corp. — currently two years in to state takeover — already are planning the introduction of more rigorous curriculum and increased professional development sessions to prepare for next year’s exam.
Some have expressed a commitment to double down on academic growth extending beyond exam preparation.
“Our focus on social and emotional learning ensure that our students come to school every day with the tools they need to focus on their education,” Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said. “Our educators will be focusing on educating the whole child as they help our students achieve excellence.”
And, as parents receive their students ILEARN scores, educators are collectively trying to share the message that low performance this year — felt in schools across the state — should not be a cause for individual students to lose confidence in their abilities.
“We’re going to continue to work and do everything we can to raise those scores, but I don’t want any of our students to think for one minute that those scores are indicative of what your outcomes are going to be,” School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said. “Our young people’s fate is not determined by a standardized test score.”
How does your school compare? Here's a look at Spring 2019 ILEARN scores across the Region:
ILEARN Individual School Results
|Corp ID
|Corp Name
|School ID
|School Name
|ELA Total Proficient
|ELA Total Tested
|ELA Proficient %
|Math Total Proficient
|Math Total Tested
|Math Proficient %
|ELA & Math Total Proficient
|ELA & Math Total Tested
|ELA & Math Proficient %
|Science Total Proficient
|Science Total Tested
|Science Proficient %
|Social Studies Total Proficient
|Social Studies Total Tested
|Social Studies Proficient %
|JASPER COUNTY
|3785
|Kankakee Valley School Corp
|3183
|Kankakee Valley Middle School
|385
|759
|50.7%
|325
|759
|42.8%
|276
|758
|36.4%
|140
|250
|56.0%
|3785
|Kankakee Valley School Corp
|3184
|DeMotte Elementary School
|99
|178
|55.6%
|125
|178
|70.2%
|93
|178
|52.2%
|3785
|Kankakee Valley School Corp
|3197
|Wheatfield Elementary School
|44
|73
|60.3%
|46
|73
|63.0%
|40
|73
|54.8%
|3785
|Kankakee Valley School Corp
|3198
|Kankakee Valley Intermediate Sch
|281
|485
|57.9%
|291
|485
|60.0%
|241
|485
|49.7%
|130
|212
|61.3%
|161
|273
|59.0%
|3815
|Rensselaer Central School Corp
|3205
|Van Rensselaer Elementary School
|159
|294
|54.1%
|156
|294
|53.1%
|128
|294
|43.5%
|61
|117
|52.1%
|46
|91
|50.5%
|3815
|Rensselaer Central School Corp
|3221
|Rensselaer Middle School
|183
|377
|48.5%
|155
|378
|41.0%
|128
|377
|34.0%
|45
|128
|35.2%
|LAKE COUNTY
|4580
|Hanover Community School Corp
|3781
|Jane Ball Elementary School
|84
|172
|48.8%
|110
|172
|64.0%
|75
|172
|43.6%
|47
|87
|54.0%
|4580
|Hanover Community School Corp
|3782
|Lincoln Elementary School
|126
|195
|64.6%
|150
|195
|76.9%
|115
|195
|59.0%
|77
|104
|74.0%
|4580
|Hanover Community School Corp
|3784
|Hanover Central Middle School
|430
|713
|60.3%
|458
|713
|64.2%
|358
|713
|50.2%
|108
|181
|59.7%
|106
|182
|58.2%
|4590
|River Forest Community Sch Corp
|3797
|Henry S Evans Elementary School
|68
|185
|36.8%
|84
|185
|45.4%
|54
|185
|29.2%
|22
|52
|42.3%
|14
|69
|20.3%
|4590
|River Forest Community Sch Corp
|3801
|River Forest Middle School
|86
|338
|25.4%
|79
|339
|23.3%
|55
|338
|16.3%
|35
|107
|32.7%
|4590
|River Forest Community Sch Corp
|3805
|John I Meister Elementary School
|85
|164
|51.8%
|91
|164
|55.5%
|68
|164
|41.5%
|28
|56
|50.0%
|21
|67
|31.3%
|4600
|Merrillville Community School Corp
|3811
|Pierce Middle School
|332
|866
|38.3%
|252
|867
|29.1%
|203
|866
|23.4%
|4600
|Merrillville Community School Corp
|3813
|Merrillville Intermediate School
|467
|911
|51.3%
|451
|911
|49.5%
|352
|911
|38.6%
|211
|430
|49.1%
|160
|480
|33.3%
|4600
|Merrillville Community School Corp
|3821
|Henry P Fieler Elementary School
|42
|186
|22.6%
|83
|186
|44.6%
|39
|186
|21.0%
|16
|94
|17.0%
|4600
|Merrillville Community School Corp
|3822
|Homer Iddings Elementary School
|88
|202
|43.6%
|101
|203
|49.8%
|69
|202
|34.2%
|30
|96
|31.3%
|***
|1
|***
|4600
|Merrillville Community School Corp
|3826
|Edgar L Miller Elementary School
|64
|139
|46.0%
|92
|139
|66.2%
|55
|139
|39.6%
|19
|58
|32.8%
|4600
|Merrillville Community School Corp
|3827
|John Wood Elementary School
|43
|78
|55.1%
|57
|78
|73.1%
|41
|78
|52.6%
|12
|33
|36.4%
|4600
|Merrillville Community School Corp
|3829
|Jonas E Salk Elementary School
|129
|255
|50.6%
|145
|255
|56.9%
|105
|255
|41.2%
|59
|129
|45.7%
|4615
|Lake Central School Corporation
|3831
|Michael Grimmer Middle School
|474
|821
|57.7%
|386
|822
|47.0%
|332
|821
|40.4%
|126
|201
|62.7%
|107
|193
|55.4%
|4615
|Lake Central School Corporation
|3837
|Kolling Elementary School
|188
|283
|66.4%
|228
|283
|80.6%
|176
|283
|62.2%
|89
|123
|72.4%
|4615
|Lake Central School Corporation
|3838
|Hal E Clark Middle School
|723
|1037
|69.7%
|564
|1037
|54.4%
|514
|1036
|49.6%
|188
|269
|69.9%
|160
|214
|74.8%
|4615
|Lake Central School Corporation
|3839
|George Bibich Elementary School
|123
|171
|71.9%
|123
|171
|71.9%
|105
|171
|61.4%
|59
|73
|80.8%
|4615
|Lake Central School Corporation
|3840
|James H Watson Elementary School
|96
|166
|57.8%
|126
|166
|75.9%
|89
|166
|53.6%
|59
|75
|78.7%
|4615
|Lake Central School Corporation
|3841
|Kahler Middle School
|620
|971
|63.9%
|460
|971
|47.4%
|393
|971
|40.5%
|145
|251
|57.8%
|153
|222
|68.9%
|4615
|Lake Central School Corporation
|3843
|Protsman Elementary School
|153
|252
|60.7%
|185
|252
|73.4%
|139
|252
|55.2%
|94
|130
|72.3%
|4615
|Lake Central School Corporation
|4349
|Homan Elementary School
|100
|188
|53.2%
|137
|188
|72.9%
|92
|188
|48.9%
|67
|113
|59.3%
|4615
|Lake Central School Corporation
|4351
|Peifer Elementary School
|125
|189
|66.1%
|138
|189
|73.0%
|105
|189
|55.6%
|60
|91
|65.9%
|4645
|Tri-Creek School Corporation
|3753
|Oak Hill Elementary School
|148
|241
|61.4%
|177
|241
|73.4%
|135
|241
|56.0%
|48
|81
|59.3%
|62
|85
|72.9%
|4645
|Tri-Creek School Corporation
|3845
|Lake Prairie Elementary School
|110
|178
|61.8%
|135
|178
|75.8%
|101
|178
|56.7%
|30
|49
|61.2%
|37
|69
|53.6%
|4645
|Tri-Creek School Corporation
|3848
|Three Creeks Elem School
|142
|244
|58.2%
|149
|244
|61.1%
|121
|244
|49.6%
|42
|80
|52.5%
|35
|85
|41.2%
|4645
|Tri-Creek School Corporation
|3851
|Lowell Middle School
|465
|757
|61.4%
|369
|758
|48.7%
|316
|757
|41.7%
|166
|249
|66.7%
|4650
|Lake Ridge New Tech Schools
|3885
|Longfellow New Tech Elementary Sch
|56
|208
|26.9%
|84
|208
|40.4%
|42
|208
|20.2%
|15
|63
|23.8%
|7
|76
|9.2%
|4650
|Lake Ridge New Tech Schools
|3889
|Hosford Park New Tech Elementary
|29
|128
|22.7%
|50
|128
|39.1%
|26
|128
|20.3%
|12
|43
|27.9%
|6
|44
|13.6%
|4650
|Lake Ridge New Tech Schools
|3893
|Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School
|109
|375
|29.1%
|103
|375
|27.5%
|70
|375
|18.7%
|34
|121
|28.1%
|4660
|Crown Point Community School Corp
|3761
|Robert Taft Middle School
|688
|1049
|65.6%
|534
|1050
|50.9%
|491
|1049
|46.8%
|219
|330
|66.4%
|4660
|Crown Point Community School Corp
|3769
|Douglas MacArthur Elem School
|148
|227
|65.2%
|158
|227
|69.6%
|130
|227
|57.3%
|50
|78
|64.1%
|56
|82
|68.3%
|4660
|Crown Point Community School Corp
|3773
|Dwight D Eisenhower Elem School
|223
|297
|75.1%
|246
|297
|82.8%
|207
|297
|69.7%
|78
|103
|75.7%
|55
|102
|53.9%
|4660
|Crown Point Community School Corp
|3901
|Crown Point High School
|4660
|Crown Point Community School Corp
|3903
|Lake Street Elementary School
|213
|287
|74.2%
|235
|287
|81.9%
|201
|287
|70.0%
|82
|108
|75.9%
|72
|89
|80.9%
|4660
|Crown Point Community School Corp
|3905
|Solon Robinson Elementary School
|181
|258
|70.2%
|190
|258
|73.6%
|154
|258
|59.7%
|60
|86
|69.8%
|58
|86
|67.4%
|4660
|Crown Point Community School Corp
|3907
|Jerry Ross Elementary School
|414
|541
|76.5%
|413
|541
|76.3%
|369
|541
|68.2%
|128
|162
|79.0%
|133
|177
|75.1%
|4660
|Crown Point Community School Corp
|3913
|Timothy Ball Elementary School
|164
|249
|65.9%
|188
|249
|75.5%
|156
|249
|62.7%
|40
|82
|48.8%
|59
|79
|74.7%
|4660
|Crown Point Community School Corp
|3915
|Colonel John Wheeler Middle School
|517
|882
|58.6%
|446
|882
|50.6%
|374
|882
|42.4%
|171
|283
|60.4%
|4670
|School City of East Chicago
|3941
|Benjamin Harrison Elementary Sch
|43
|255
|16.9%
|45
|256
|17.6%
|28
|255
|11.0%
|23
|130
|17.7%
|18
|68
|26.5%
|4670
|School City of East Chicago
|3945
|Abraham Lincoln Elementary School
|21
|134
|15.7%
|22
|134
|16.4%
|9
|134
|6.7%
|6
|66
|9.1%
|3
|29
|10.3%
|4670
|School City of East Chicago
|3953
|William McKinley Elementary School
|58
|324
|17.9%
|70
|324
|21.6%
|39
|324
|12.0%
|12
|155
|7.7%
|14
|84
|16.7%
|4670
|School City of East Chicago
|3961
|George Washington Elementary Sch
|47
|282
|16.7%
|63
|282
|22.3%
|33
|282
|11.7%
|16
|158
|10.1%
|10
|67
|14.9%
|4670
|School City of East Chicago
|3963
|Joseph Block Middle School
|98
|456
|21.5%
|55
|456
|12.1%
|45
|456
|9.9%
|4680
|Lake Station Community Schools
|3965
|Thomas A Edison Jr-Sr HS
|87
|267
|32.6%
|45
|267
|16.9%
|34
|267
|12.7%
|32
|98
|32.7%
|4680
|Lake Station Community Schools
|3973
|Alexander Hamilton Elementary Sch
|50
|119
|42.0%
|58
|119
|48.7%
|40
|119
|33.6%
|16
|30
|53.3%
|26
|47
|55.3%
|4680
|Lake Station Community Schools
|3975
|Virgil I Bailey Elementary School
|54
|132
|40.9%
|54
|132
|40.9%
|39
|132
|29.5%
|24
|59
|40.7%
|17
|42
|40.5%
|4690
|Gary Community School Corp
|4053
|Banneker Elementary at Marquette
|67
|257
|26.1%
|65
|259
|25.1%
|44
|257
|17.1%
|14
|86
|16.3%
|17
|87
|19.5%
|4690
|Gary Community School Corp
|4061
|Beveridge Elementary School
|20
|206
|9.7%
|21
|207
|10.1%
|15
|206
|7.3%
|3
|66
|4.5%
|5
|71
|7.0%
|4690
|Gary Community School Corp
|4086
|Frankie Woods McCullough Academy
|23
|106
|21.7%
|23
|106
|21.7%
|12
|106
|11.3%
|5
|45
|11.1%
|2
|28
|7.1%
|4690
|Gary Community School Corp
|4105
|Bailly Middle School
|24
|103
|23.3%
|26
|103
|25.2%
|16
|103
|15.5%
|3
|35
|8.6%
|4
|33
|12.1%
|4690
|Gary Community School Corp
|4155
|Glen Park Acad for Excel in Lrn
|25
|166
|15.1%
|25
|165
|15.2%
|18
|165
|10.9%
|3
|57
|5.3%
|9
|55
|16.4%
|4690
|Gary Community School Corp
|4169
|Daniel Hale Williams Elem Sch
|23
|173
|13.3%
|24
|173
|13.9%
|12
|173
|6.9%
|3
|57
|5.3%
|4
|58
|6.9%
|4690
|Gary Community School Corp
|4178
|Gary Middle School
|96
|725
|13.2%
|27
|742
|3.6%
|21
|716
|2.9%
|24
|300
|8.0%
|4700
|Griffith Public Schools
|4171
|Beiriger Elementary School
|123
|272
|45.2%
|158
|272
|58.1%
|109
|272
|40.1%
|64
|129
|49.6%
|32
|74
|43.2%
|4700
|Griffith Public Schools
|4177
|Griffith Middle School
|130
|310
|41.9%
|106
|310
|34.2%
|84
|310
|27.1%
|4700
|Griffith Public Schools
|4185
|Eldon Ready Elementary School
|85
|213
|39.9%
|125
|213
|58.7%
|75
|213
|35.2%
|33
|111
|29.7%
|18
|52
|34.6%
|4700
|Griffith Public Schools
|4189
|Elsie Wadsworth Elementary School
|73
|197
|37.1%
|100
|197
|50.8%
|63
|197
|32.0%
|32
|95
|33.7%
|21
|57
|36.8%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4411
|George Rogers Clark Md/HS
|144
|500
|28.8%
|103
|498
|20.7%
|79
|498
|15.9%
|55
|174
|31.6%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4413
|Donald E Gavit Middle/High School
|262
|634
|41.3%
|146
|633
|23.1%
|127
|633
|20.1%
|41
|223
|18.4%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4422
|Joseph Hess Elementary School
|92
|252
|36.5%
|98
|252
|38.9%
|68
|252
|27.0%
|25
|92
|27.2%
|17
|79
|21.5%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4425
|Henry W Eggers Middle School
|162
|613
|26.4%
|69
|612
|11.3%
|57
|612
|9.3%
|30
|202
|14.9%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4433
|Charles N Scott Middle School
|272
|753
|36.1%
|162
|754
|21.5%
|134
|752
|17.8%
|36
|257
|14.0%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4447
|Columbia Elementary School
|29
|133
|21.8%
|44
|133
|33.1%
|26
|133
|19.5%
|9
|42
|21.4%
|2
|43
|4.7%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4449
|Thomas A Edison Elementary School
|109
|279
|39.1%
|113
|278
|40.6%
|79
|278
|28.4%
|37
|102
|36.3%
|39
|92
|42.4%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4451
|Benjamin Franklin Elementary Sch
|41
|137
|29.9%
|46
|137
|33.6%
|32
|137
|23.4%
|9
|50
|18.0%
|10
|43
|23.3%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4453
|Warren G Harding Elementary School
|103
|286
|36.0%
|122
|286
|42.7%
|79
|286
|27.6%
|30
|98
|30.6%
|28
|91
|30.8%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4455
|Washington Irving Elementary Sch
|57
|218
|26.1%
|50
|218
|22.9%
|30
|218
|13.8%
|5
|73
|6.8%
|31
|92
|33.7%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4457
|Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
|72
|199
|36.2%
|82
|200
|41.0%
|58
|199
|29.1%
|21
|67
|31.3%
|26
|61
|42.6%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4459
|Kenwood Elementary School
|44
|146
|30.1%
|59
|146
|40.4%
|35
|146
|24.0%
|14
|39
|35.9%
|22
|55
|40.0%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4461
|Lafayette Elementary School
|55
|183
|30.1%
|72
|183
|39.3%
|45
|183
|24.6%
|13
|59
|22.0%
|27
|57
|47.4%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4463
|Abraham Lincoln Elementary School
|90
|279
|32.3%
|109
|280
|38.9%
|72
|279
|25.8%
|20
|98
|20.4%
|25
|95
|26.3%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4465
|Maywood Elementary School
|28
|147
|19.0%
|40
|147
|27.2%
|20
|147
|13.6%
|9
|59
|15.3%
|6
|39
|15.4%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4469
|Morton Elementary School
|74
|240
|30.8%
|93
|241
|38.6%
|54
|240
|22.5%
|23
|85
|27.1%
|17
|76
|22.4%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4479
|Lew Wallace Elementary School
|44
|151
|29.1%
|53
|151
|35.1%
|30
|151
|19.9%
|14
|51
|27.5%
|12
|52
|23.1%
|4710
|School City of Hammond
|4484
|Frank O'Bannon Elementary School
|75
|243
|30.9%
|75
|243
|30.9%
|48
|243
|19.8%
|17
|76
|22.4%
|18
|87
|20.7%
|4720
|School Town of Highland
|4283
|Highland Middle School
|363
|681
|53.3%
|310
|681
|45.5%
|257
|681
|37.7%
|143
|216
|66.2%
|4720
|School Town of Highland
|4285
|Judith Morton Johnston Elementary
|85
|165
|51.5%
|103
|165
|62.4%
|68
|165
|41.2%
|28
|64
|43.8%
|38
|52
|73.1%
|4720
|School Town of Highland
|4290
|Mildred Merkley Elementary School
|53
|144
|36.8%
|77
|145
|53.1%
|44
|144
|30.6%
|25
|53
|47.2%
|9
|41
|22.0%
|4720
|School Town of Highland
|4301
|Southridge Elementary School
|98
|207
|47.3%
|114
|207
|55.1%
|83
|207
|40.1%
|33
|54
|61.1%
|38
|79
|48.1%
|4720
|School Town of Highland
|4303
|Allen J Warren Elementary School
|68
|160
|42.5%
|84
|160
|52.5%
|57
|160
|35.6%
|32
|55
|58.2%
|24
|52
|46.2%
|4730
|School City of Hobart
|4309
|Hobart Middle School
|454
|885
|51.3%
|361
|886
|40.7%
|295
|885
|33.3%
|125
|304
|41.1%
|4730
|School City of Hobart
|4317
|Liberty Elementary School
|101
|253
|39.9%
|132
|253
|52.2%
|75
|253
|29.6%
|47
|88
|53.4%
|45
|82
|54.9%
|4730
|School City of Hobart
|4325
|Ridge View Elementary School
|67
|160
|41.9%
|82
|160
|51.3%
|49
|160
|30.6%
|21
|55
|38.2%
|16
|54
|29.6%
|4730
|School City of Hobart
|4327
|Joan Martin Elementary School
|256
|460
|55.7%
|268
|460
|58.3%
|209
|460
|45.4%
|114
|158
|72.2%
|89
|164
|54.3%
|4740
|School Town of Munster
|4333
|Wilbur Wright Middle School
|606
|933
|65.0%
|553
|933
|59.3%
|485
|933
|52.0%
|196
|292
|67.1%
|4740
|School Town of Munster
|4337
|James B Eads Elementary School
|183
|306
|59.8%
|216
|306
|70.6%
|168
|306
|54.9%
|45
|77
|58.4%
|96
|128
|75.0%
|4740
|School Town of Munster
|4341
|Ernest R Elliott Elementary School
|150
|213
|70.4%
|173
|213
|81.2%
|140
|213
|65.7%
|50
|75
|66.7%
|49
|67
|73.1%
|4740
|School Town of Munster
|4343
|Frank H Hammond Elementary School
|189
|284
|66.5%
|244
|284
|85.9%
|182
|284
|64.1%
|57
|88
|64.8%
|76
|112
|67.9%
|4760
|School City of Whiting
|4356
|Whiting Middle School
|125
|264
|47.3%
|72
|264
|27.3%
|60
|264
|22.7%
|45
|94
|47.9%
|4760
|School City of Whiting
|4361
|Nathan Hale Elementary School
|92
|217
|42.4%
|92
|217
|42.4%
|65
|217
|30.0%
|24
|70
|34.3%
|20
|74
|27.0%
|LAPORTE COUNTY
|4805
|New Prairie United School Corp
|4679
|Prairie View Elementary School
|92
|161
|57.1%
|117
|161
|72.7%
|86
|161
|53.4%
|38
|53
|71.7%
|22
|54
|40.7%
|4805
|New Prairie United School Corp
|4693
|Rolling Prairie Elementary School
|110
|217
|50.7%
|138
|217
|63.6%
|98
|217
|45.2%
|45
|72
|62.5%
|33
|71
|46.5%
|4805
|New Prairie United School Corp
|7345
|New Prairie Middle School
|454
|720
|63.1%
|366
|720
|50.8%
|327
|720
|45.4%
|137
|238
|57.6%
|4805
|New Prairie United School Corp
|7349
|Olive Township Elementary School
|150
|246
|61.0%
|190
|246
|77.2%
|136
|246
|55.3%
|68
|86
|79.1%
|43
|82
|52.4%
|4860
|M S D of New Durham Township
|4699
|Westville Elementary School
|139
|270
|51.5%
|104
|270
|38.5%
|95
|270
|35.2%
|74
|147
|50.3%
|46
|65
|70.8%
|4860
|M S D of New Durham Township
|4701
|Westville High School
|61
|127
|48.0%
|48
|127
|37.8%
|41
|127
|32.3%
|4915
|Tri-Township Cons School Corp
|4696
|Wanatah School
|87
|175
|49.7%
|86
|175
|49.1%
|67
|175
|38.3%
|19
|48
|39.6%
|20
|31
|64.5%
|4925
|Michigan City Area Schools
|4373
|Coolspring Elementary School
|59
|162
|36.4%
|82
|162
|50.6%
|50
|162
|30.9%
|20
|78
|25.6%
|5
|42
|11.9%
|4925
|Michigan City Area Schools
|4713
|Springfield Elementary School
|73
|189
|38.6%
|87
|190
|45.8%
|59
|189
|31.2%
|35
|98
|35.7%
|10
|49
|20.4%
|4925
|Michigan City Area Schools
|4788
|Martin T Krueger Middle School
|90
|306
|29.4%
|80
|307
|26.1%
|58
|306
|19.0%
|4925
|Michigan City Area Schools
|4789
|Barker Middle School
|142
|335
|42.4%
|120
|335
|35.8%
|100
|335
|29.9%
|4925
|Michigan City Area Schools
|4805
|Edgewood Elementary School
|63
|175
|36.0%
|71
|175
|40.6%
|51
|175
|29.1%
|22
|88
|25.0%
|7
|38
|18.4%
|4925
|Michigan City Area Schools
|4811
|Lake Hills Elementary School
|78
|248
|31.5%
|115
|248
|46.4%
|64
|248
|25.8%
|35
|128
|27.3%
|12
|61
|19.7%
|4925
|Michigan City Area Schools
|4821
|Joy Elementary School
|84
|182
|46.2%
|105
|182
|57.7%
|70
|182
|38.5%
|38
|97
|39.2%
|8
|39
|20.5%
|4925
|Michigan City Area Schools
|4825
|Knapp Elementary School
|98
|195
|50.3%
|121
|195
|62.1%
|80
|195
|41.0%
|38
|98
|38.8%
|22
|52
|42.3%
|4925
|Michigan City Area Schools
|4833
|Marsh Elementary School
|56
|174
|32.2%
|74
|174
|42.5%
|49
|174
|28.2%
|25
|89
|28.1%
|6
|45
|13.3%
|4925
|Michigan City Area Schools
|6829
|Pine Elementary School
|72
|230
|31.3%
|96
|230
|41.7%
|56
|230
|24.3%
|39
|115
|33.9%
|10
|61
|16.4%
|4940
|South Central Com School Corp
|4734
|South Central Elementary School
|122
|264
|46.2%
|127
|264
|48.1%
|90
|264
|34.1%
|65
|129
|50.4%
|34
|80
|42.5%
|4940
|South Central Com School Corp
|4737
|South Central Jr-Sr High School
|76
|138
|55.1%
|56
|138
|40.6%
|49
|138
|35.5%
|4945
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|4707
|Indian Trail Elementary School
|76
|148
|51.4%
|90
|148
|60.8%
|63
|148
|42.6%
|20
|43
|46.5%
|26
|54
|48.1%
|4945
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|4717
|Kesling Intermediate School
|377
|669
|56.4%
|321
|668
|48.1%
|283
|668
|42.4%
|130
|225
|57.8%
|4945
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|4721
|Kingsford Heights Elementary Sch
|53
|95
|55.8%
|63
|95
|66.3%
|42
|95
|44.2%
|22
|32
|68.8%
|21
|30
|70.0%
|4945
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|4727
|Kingsbury Elementary School
|106
|192
|55.2%
|122
|192
|63.5%
|92
|192
|47.9%
|47
|63
|74.6%
|37
|70
|52.9%
|4945
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|4745
|Paul F Boston Middle School
|343
|597
|57.5%
|296
|597
|49.6%
|261
|597
|43.7%
|108
|196
|55.1%
|4945
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|4749
|Hailmann Elementary School
|96
|195
|49.2%
|118
|195
|60.5%
|82
|195
|42.1%
|28
|56
|50.0%
|42
|74
|56.8%
|4945
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|4753
|F Willard Crichfield Elementary
|180
|274
|65.7%
|190
|274
|69.3%
|156
|274
|56.9%
|68
|95
|71.6%
|75
|105
|71.4%
|4945
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|4757
|Lincoln Elementary School
|51
|122
|41.8%
|53
|122
|43.4%
|42
|122
|34.4%
|17
|30
|56.7%
|14
|39
|35.9%
|4945
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|4767
|Riley Elementary School
|90
|164
|54.9%
|87
|164
|53.0%
|71
|164
|43.3%
|40
|59
|67.8%
|33
|60
|55.0%
|4945
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|4773
|Handley Elementary School
|91
|185
|49.2%
|89
|185
|48.1%
|66
|185
|35.7%
|39
|59
|66.1%
|33
|65
|50.8%
|NEWTON COUNTY
|5945
|North Newton School Corp
|6397
|Morocco Elementary School
|44
|80
|55.0%
|44
|80
|55.0%
|35
|80
|43.8%
|27
|43
|62.8%
|17
|24
|70.8%
|5945
|North Newton School Corp
|6405
|Lake Village Elementary School
|61
|114
|53.5%
|68
|114
|59.6%
|48
|114
|42.1%
|32
|55
|58.2%
|20
|27
|74.1%
|5945
|North Newton School Corp
|6409
|Lincoln Elementary School
|65
|192
|33.9%
|73
|192
|38.0%
|46
|192
|24.0%
|29
|92
|31.5%
|17
|45
|37.8%
|5945
|North Newton School Corp
|6411
|North Newton Jr-Sr High School
|62
|165
|37.6%
|33
|165
|20.0%
|27
|165
|16.4%
|5995
|South Newton School Corp
|6431
|South Newton Elementary School
|89
|202
|44.1%
|113
|201
|56.2%
|72
|201
|35.8%
|27
|68
|39.7%
|34
|72
|47.2%
|5995
|South Newton School Corp
|6433
|South Newton Middle School
|93
|193
|48.2%
|80
|193
|41.5%
|60
|193
|31.1%
|33
|62
|53.2%
|PORTER COUNTY
|6460
|M S D Boone Township
|6814
|Hebron Middle School
|140
|283
|49.5%
|121
|283
|42.8%
|97
|283
|34.3%
|61
|98
|62.2%
|6460
|M S D Boone Township
|6815
|Hebron Elementary School
|116
|244
|47.5%
|136
|244
|55.7%
|92
|244
|37.7%
|40
|74
|54.1%
|47
|90
|52.2%
|6470
|Duneland School Corporation
|6817
|Jackson Elementary School
|78
|118
|66.1%
|87
|118
|73.7%
|70
|118
|59.3%
|43
|60
|71.7%
|6470
|Duneland School Corporation
|6819
|Brummitt Elementary School
|81
|142
|57.0%
|109
|142
|76.8%
|77
|142
|54.2%
|46
|75
|61.3%
|6470
|Duneland School Corporation
|6821
|Liberty Intermediate School
|202
|359
|56.3%
|231
|359
|64.3%
|173
|359
|48.2%
|122
|185
|65.9%
|138
|174
|79.3%
|6470
|Duneland School Corporation
|6823
|Liberty Elementary School
|110
|196
|56.1%
|145
|196
|74.0%
|101
|196
|51.5%
|52
|99
|52.5%
|6470
|Duneland School Corporation
|6927
|Westchester Intermediate School
|222
|483
|46.0%
|293
|483
|60.7%
|199
|483
|41.2%
|139
|255
|54.5%
|124
|228
|54.4%
|6470
|Duneland School Corporation
|6928
|Bailly Elementary School
|97
|175
|55.4%
|125
|175
|71.4%
|88
|175
|50.3%
|44
|85
|51.8%
|6470
|Duneland School Corporation
|6930
|Chesterton Middle School
|464
|933
|49.7%
|451
|934
|48.3%
|352
|933
|37.7%
|6470
|Duneland School Corporation
|6941
|Newton Yost Elementary School
|71
|146
|48.6%
|87
|146
|59.6%
|64
|146
|43.8%
|38
|86
|44.2%
|6510
|East Porter County School Corp
|6825
|Morgan Township Middle/High School
|108
|174
|62.1%
|108
|174
|62.1%
|88
|174
|50.6%
|42
|56
|75.0%
|6510
|East Porter County School Corp
|6828
|Morgan Township Elementary School
|138
|188
|73.4%
|142
|188
|75.5%
|121
|188
|64.4%
|48
|57
|84.2%
|50
|68
|73.5%
|6510
|East Porter County School Corp
|6833
|Kouts Middle/High School
|141
|206
|68.4%
|94
|206
|45.6%
|86
|206
|41.7%
|54
|73
|74.0%
|6510
|East Porter County School Corp
|6835
|Kouts Elementary School
|99
|173
|57.2%
|111
|173
|64.2%
|79
|173
|45.7%
|35
|55
|63.6%
|37
|56
|66.1%
|6510
|East Porter County School Corp
|6849
|Washington Twp Middle/High School
|130
|198
|65.7%
|126
|198
|63.6%
|109
|198
|55.1%
|57
|71
|80.3%
|6510
|East Porter County School Corp
|6852
|Washington Twp Elementary School
|121
|207
|58.5%
|147
|207
|71.0%
|112
|207
|54.1%
|38
|57
|66.7%
|50
|79
|63.3%
|6520
|Porter Township School Corp
|6837
|Boone Grove Elementary School
|99
|187
|52.9%
|73
|187
|39.0%
|58
|187
|31.0%
|43
|95
|45.3%
|60
|92
|65.2%
|6520
|Porter Township School Corp
|6839
|Boone Grove Middle School
|168
|325
|51.7%
|115
|325
|35.4%
|95
|325
|29.2%
|56
|106
|52.8%
|6520
|Porter Township School Corp
|6840
|Porter Lakes Elementary School
|39
|97
|40.2%
|56
|97
|57.7%
|34
|97
|35.1%
|6530
|Union Township School Corp
|6843
|Union Township Middle School
|212
|303
|70.0%
|187
|303
|61.7%
|165
|303
|54.5%
|72
|94
|76.6%
|6530
|Union Township School Corp
|6845
|Union Center Elementary School
|137
|183
|74.9%
|132
|183
|72.1%
|117
|183
|63.9%
|37
|54
|68.5%
|61
|69
|88.4%
|6530
|Union Township School Corp
|6846
|John Simatovich Elementary School
|71
|111
|64.0%
|85
|111
|76.6%
|66
|111
|59.5%
|22
|35
|62.9%
|30
|42
|71.4%
|6550
|Portage Township Schools
|6857
|Wallace Aylesworth Elementary
|101
|227
|44.5%
|93
|227
|41.0%
|68
|227
|30.0%
|15
|66
|22.7%
|27
|91
|29.7%
|6550
|Portage Township Schools
|6859
|William Fegely Middle School
|268
|612
|43.8%
|269
|612
|44.0%
|196
|612
|32.0%
|91
|201
|45.3%
|6550
|Portage Township Schools
|6861
|Crisman Elementary School
|95
|219
|43.4%
|109
|219
|49.8%
|74
|219
|33.8%
|28
|64
|43.8%
|27
|84
|32.1%
|6550
|Portage Township Schools
|6865
|Central Elementary School
|103
|235
|43.8%
|103
|235
|43.8%
|73
|235
|31.1%
|24
|78
|30.8%
|16
|78
|20.5%
|6550
|Portage Township Schools
|6869
|Ethel R Jones Elementary School
|89
|187
|47.6%
|101
|187
|54.0%
|70
|187
|37.4%
|29
|65
|44.6%
|22
|62
|35.5%
|6550
|Portage Township Schools
|6871
|Willowcreek Middle School
|428
|980
|43.7%
|393
|981
|40.1%
|293
|980
|29.9%
|132
|321
|41.1%
|6550
|Portage Township Schools
|6874
|Rowena Kyle Elementary School
|126
|246
|51.2%
|112
|246
|45.5%
|92
|246
|37.4%
|34
|88
|38.6%
|31
|81
|38.3%
|6550
|Portage Township Schools
|6876
|Paul Saylor Elementary School
|45
|137
|32.8%
|56
|137
|40.9%
|36
|137
|26.3%
|17
|49
|34.7%
|14
|47
|29.8%
|6550
|Portage Township Schools
|6877
|George L Myers Elementary School
|98
|191
|51.3%
|102
|191
|53.4%
|81
|191
|42.4%
|25
|66
|37.9%
|21
|67
|31.3%
|6550
|Portage Township Schools
|6879
|South Haven Elementary School
|60
|156
|38.5%
|78
|156
|50.0%
|48
|156
|30.8%
|15
|54
|27.8%
|21
|66
|31.8%
|6560
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|6885
|Benjamin Franklin Middle School
|586
|798
|73.4%
|509
|798
|63.8%
|461
|798
|57.8%
|214
|263
|81.4%
|6560
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|6887
|Thomas Jefferson Middle School
|409
|631
|64.8%
|363
|631
|57.5%
|320
|631
|50.7%
|143
|211
|67.8%
|6560
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|6888
|Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
|92
|112
|82.1%
|91
|112
|81.3%
|85
|112
|75.9%
|21
|30
|70.0%
|28
|45
|62.2%
|6560
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|6891
|Central Elementary School
|48
|82
|58.5%
|62
|82
|75.6%
|46
|82
|56.1%
|14
|26
|53.8%
|12
|24
|50.0%
|6560
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|6893
|Flint Lake Elementary School
|131
|221
|59.3%
|135
|221
|61.1%
|103
|221
|46.6%
|44
|68
|64.7%
|50
|80
|62.5%
|6560
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|6897
|Cooks Corners Elementary School
|140
|197
|71.1%
|161
|197
|81.7%
|125
|197
|63.5%
|54
|67
|80.6%
|48
|61
|78.7%
|6560
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|6903
|Heavilin Elementary School
|205
|267
|76.8%
|225
|267
|84.3%
|193
|267
|72.3%
|72
|92
|78.3%
|53
|93
|57.0%
|6560
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|6913
|Memorial Elementary School
|159
|207
|76.8%
|171
|207
|82.6%
|150
|207
|72.5%
|56
|77
|72.7%
|52
|73
|71.2%
|6560
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|6917
|Northview Elementary School
|84
|114
|73.7%
|93
|114
|81.6%
|80
|114
|70.2%
|32
|38
|84.2%
|24
|37
|64.9%
|6560
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|6921
|Parkview Elementary School
|66
|118
|55.9%
|79
|118
|66.9%
|58
|118
|49.2%
|22
|43
|51.2%
|16
|33
|48.5%
|PRIVATE AND CHARTER SCHOOLS
|8820
|Edison Learning Roosevelt
|4033
|Theodore Roosevelt Car & Tech Acad
|0
|23
|0.0%
|0
|37
|0.0%
|0
|22
|0.0%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|B755
|Aquinas School at St Andrew's
|58
|113
|51.3%
|46
|113
|40.7%
|34
|113
|30.1%
|19
|34
|55.9%
|3
|12
|25.0%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|B775
|Saint Michael School
|87
|118
|73.7%
|89
|118
|75.4%
|76
|118
|64.4%
|22
|36
|61.1%
|18
|21
|85.7%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|B780
|Saint John Evangelist School
|159
|220
|72.3%
|161
|220
|73.2%
|140
|220
|63.6%
|41
|58
|70.7%
|41
|46
|89.1%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|B835
|Saint Mary Catholic Comm School
|179
|270
|66.3%
|192
|270
|71.1%
|156
|270
|57.8%
|53
|95
|55.8%
|20
|48
|41.7%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|B865
|St Stanislaus School
|67
|150
|44.7%
|42
|150
|28.0%
|33
|150
|22.0%
|10
|43
|23.3%
|6
|19
|31.6%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|B930
|Saint Mary School
|75
|133
|56.4%
|55
|133
|41.4%
|44
|133
|33.1%
|25
|49
|51.0%
|16
|20
|80.0%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|B950
|Saint Casimir School
|129
|276
|46.7%
|73
|276
|26.4%
|53
|276
|19.2%
|26
|82
|31.7%
|27
|54
|50.0%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|B960
|Saint John Bosco School
|62
|141
|44.0%
|38
|141
|27.0%
|30
|141
|21.3%
|21
|48
|43.8%
|8
|25
|32.0%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|B965
|Saint John The Baptist School
|112
|226
|49.6%
|103
|226
|45.6%
|69
|226
|30.5%
|44
|74
|59.5%
|17
|41
|41.5%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|C025
|Our Lady Of Grace School
|60
|103
|58.3%
|52
|103
|50.5%
|42
|103
|40.8%
|27
|41
|65.9%
|10
|19
|52.6%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|C060
|Saint Thomas More School
|192
|275
|69.8%
|172
|275
|62.5%
|143
|275
|52.0%
|52
|82
|63.4%
|32
|49
|65.3%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|C105
|Notre Dame Catholic School
|71
|99
|71.7%
|67
|99
|67.7%
|55
|99
|55.6%
|22
|31
|71.0%
|12
|18
|66.7%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|C110
|Queen Of All Saints School
|54
|109
|49.5%
|48
|109
|44.0%
|37
|109
|33.9%
|16
|32
|50.0%
|12
|20
|60.0%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|C120
|Saint Stanislaus Kostka School
|29
|67
|43.3%
|24
|67
|35.8%
|16
|67
|23.9%
|11
|23
|47.8%
|3
|10
|30.0%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|D050
|Saint Patrick School
|116
|142
|81.7%
|128
|142
|90.1%
|111
|142
|78.2%
|39
|43
|90.7%
|27
|27
|100.0%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|D065
|Nativity of Our Savior School
|68
|105
|64.8%
|63
|105
|60.0%
|56
|105
|53.3%
|23
|41
|56.1%
|15
|19
|78.9%
|9205
|Diocese of Gary
|D085
|Saint Paul Catholic School
|116
|142
|81.7%
|97
|142
|68.3%
|87
|142
|61.3%
|30
|39
|76.9%
|23
|28
|82.1%
|9230
|Lutheran Schools of Indiana
|B850
|Trinity Lutheran School
|60
|111
|54.1%
|56
|111
|50.5%
|43
|111
|38.7%
|21
|44
|47.7%
|8
|17
|47.1%
|9230
|Lutheran Schools of Indiana
|C050
|Trinity Lutheran School
|17
|24
|70.8%
|19
|24
|79.2%
|17
|24
|70.8%
|***
|8
|***
|***
|3
|***
|9230
|Lutheran Schools of Indiana
|C985
|St John Lutheran School
|48
|77
|62.3%
|41
|77
|53.2%
|33
|77
|42.9%
|10
|14
|71.4%
|9230
|Lutheran Schools of Indiana
|D090
|Immanuel Lutheran School
|74
|95
|77.9%
|73
|95
|76.8%
|65
|95
|68.4%
|27
|32
|84.4%
|15
|22
|68.2%
|9310
|Charter School of the Dunes
|1535
|Charter School of the Dunes
|50
|345
|14.5%
|42
|345
|12.2%
|20
|345
|5.8%
|5
|128
|3.9%
|3
|53
|5.7%
|9460
|Thea Bowman Leadership Academy
|4022
|Thea Bowman Leadership Academy
|123
|444
|27.7%
|59
|444
|13.3%
|39
|444
|8.8%
|24
|147
|16.3%
|12
|65
|18.5%
|9535
|Gary Lighthouse Charter School
|4130
|Gary Lighthouse Charter School
|115
|523
|22.0%
|122
|525
|23.2%
|72
|523
|13.8%
|20
|172
|11.6%
|14
|91
|15.4%
|9545
|21st Century Charter Sch of Gary
|4164
|21st Century Charter Sch of Gary
|66
|382
|17.3%
|64
|383
|16.7%
|34
|382
|8.9%
|11
|120
|9.2%
|9
|54
|16.7%
|9555
|East Chicago Urban Enterprise Acad
|3935
|East Chicago Urban Enterprise Acad
|97
|269
|36.1%
|61
|269
|22.7%
|40
|269
|14.9%
|25
|98
|25.5%
|7
|40
|17.5%
|9595
|East Chicago Lighthouse Charter
|3971
|East Chicago Lighthouse
|76
|294
|25.9%
|66
|293
|22.5%
|42
|293
|14.3%
|12
|105
|11.4%
|9
|48
|18.8%
|9685
|Aspire Charter Academy
|4043
|Aspire Charter Academy
|143
|406
|35.2%
|103
|405
|25.4%
|70
|405
|17.3%
|21
|136
|15.4%
|14
|74
|18.9%
|9690
|Renaissance Academy Charter School
|4711
|Renaissance Academy Charter School
|86
|139
|61.9%
|72
|139
|51.8%
|60
|139
|43.2%
|24
|43
|55.8%
|17
|28
|60.7%
|9705
|Hammond Academy of Science & Tech
|4486
|Hammond Academy of Science & Tech
|95
|251
|37.8%
|64
|254
|25.2%
|48
|251
|19.1%
|39
|90
|43.3%
|9870
|Discovery Charter School
|6824
|Discovery Charter School
|210
|318
|66.0%
|203
|318
|63.8%
|169
|318
|53.1%
|69
|116
|59.5%
|54
|70
|77.1%
|9980
|Steel City Academy
|1113
|Steel City Academy
|25
|139
|18.0%
|6
|139
|4.3%
|6
|139
|4.3%
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|B470
|DeMotte Christian School
|105
|166
|63.3%
|110
|166
|66.3%
|90
|166
|54.2%
|37
|50
|74.0%
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|B748
|Faith Academy
|6
|35
|17.1%
|2
|34
|5.9%
|1
|34
|2.9%
|1
|12
|8.3%
|***
|6
|***
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|B764
|Avicenna Academy
|17
|34
|50.0%
|15
|34
|44.1%
|13
|34
|38.2%
|5
|13
|38.5%
|***
|6
|***
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|B771
|Crown Point Christian School
|267
|446
|59.9%
|310
|446
|69.5%
|222
|446
|49.8%
|117
|162
|72.2%
|47
|63
|74.6%
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|B806
|Ambassador Christian Academy
|38
|87
|43.7%
|17
|86
|19.8%
|14
|86
|16.3%
|8
|36
|22.2%
|6
|11
|54.5%
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|B815
|Calumet Christian School
|19
|54
|35.2%
|22
|54
|40.7%
|17
|54
|31.5%
|5
|17
|29.4%
|***
|7
|***
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|B951
|Morning Star Academy
|5
|23
|21.7%
|3
|23
|13.0%
|1
|23
|4.3%
|1
|12
|8.3%
|***
|5
|***
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|C020
|Highland Christian School
|151
|230
|65.7%
|140
|230
|60.9%
|120
|230
|52.2%
|43
|80
|53.8%
|21
|38
|55.3%
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|C130
|Saint Paul Lutheran School
|18
|61
|29.5%
|11
|61
|18.0%
|9
|61
|14.8%
|4
|22
|18.2%
|7
|15
|46.7%
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|D063
|Emmanuel Baptist Academy
|2
|13
|15.4%
|2
|13
|15.4%
|1
|13
|7.7%
|***
|4
|***
|***
|4
|***
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|D073
|Victory Christian Academy
|91
|142
|64.1%
|75
|142
|52.8%
|63
|142
|44.4%
|28
|43
|65.1%
|15
|21
|71.4%
|-999
|Independent Non-Public Schools
|D080
|Portage Christian School
|56
|127
|44.1%
|35
|127
|27.6%
|28
|127
|22.0%
|14
|38
|36.8%
|7
|26
|26.9%