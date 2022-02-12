Eggers Middle School struggles with controlling behavior in year following merger

HAMMOND — Searching “Eggers” on Instagram may not lead to what one would expect. Instead of a school Instagram page for Eggers Middle School, search results include several pages documenting student fights at the Hammond school. One public page features five fights, all posted in December 2021.

Eggers Principal Angela Johnson said the school is aware of the pages and has addressed the issue on three occasions to the entire student body via assemblies. Johnson said administrators have also addressed it with parents and asked for their help by checking students’ phones and speaking with them about the pages.

“Teachers, staff, and even some parents have reported the page because if it was started by a student, it may violate the age policy of the social media page and should be eligible to be removed,” Johnson wrote in an email.

However, the pages remained up last week.

Parents have begun to express concerns about their children’s safety in the district, with some uncertain about what the administration is doing to combat the issue.

Issues have also occurred at Scott Middle School, as a video of a violent fight circulated on social media this week.

“All physical confrontations between students are of great concern to the teachers, staff and administrators of SCH,” School City of Hammond spokesperson Nate George said in a written statement. “Any student who violates the Student Code of Conduct with negative behaviors such as fighting will be subject to the consequences stated in the Code, such as suspension and expulsion. If an action rises to the level of criminal behavior, SCH will work with the Hammond Police Department to ensure appropriate legal consequences take place. Any discipline that is administered will be between the students, their parent(s)/guardian(s), and the school administration.”

Eggers has a zero tolerance policy for fights, and students involved are suspended for a minimum of three days. Habitual fighters are expelled.

Johnson said several fights may occur off campus, and Eggers proactively addresses issues to make sure they do not interfere with children’s education.

Diana Davis has a daughter in the district. She feels like safety is not being prioritized in the district after a misunderstanding between an Eggers school security guard and the school.

“We employ four security guards, an SEI behavior interventionist and one to two Hammond police officers within the school,” Johnson said. “There are systems and procedures in place such as a staggered dismissal, consistent hall sweeps and hall monitoring, which helps to make sure students are in class at all times.”

Beth Bozzo took her two sons out of Eggers at the end of December due to the consistent behavior issues she has seen. She said her children were not doing poorly, but she felt they were losing learning opportunities due to the issue.

She said she understands it is a complex issue and it's not necessarily the teachers or parents at fault. Bozzo said it can be difficult for administration to handle these issues when there are several other concerns they may be handling.

“I can really feel a lot of empathy for a teacher who is managing behavior issues in the class. How do you effectively teach?” Bozzo said.

Bozzo said she thinks the issue could be connected to the fact of children being at home for a year.

“Many students have been away from traditional school and are adjusting to in-person learning, a new grade level and a new building with new procedures and new staff,” Johnson said.

Emily Antoniazzi has a son in eighth grade at Eggers. She said his experience was good until the merger of schools.

Eggers Middle School saw a 15% increase in students this year, as Clark and Gavit middle schools were both closed. Sixth-grade students were moved to elementary, and seventh and eighth graders were all sent to Eggers.

The school currently has 904 students. In the 2009-10 school year, the average Indiana middle school enrolled 591.3 students.

Pamela Reyes’ son was one of the students who was transferred from Clark. Reyes said it has been a horrible experience.

Reyes said her son is constantly picked on for issues such as speaking Spanish in school and looking different than other students.

Reyes believes the root of the issues is the closure of Clark and Gavit middle schools. She feels like there is not enough staff to control the children.

When Eggers opened for the 2021 school year, the first year of the schools being combined, Antoniazzi’s son said he saw daily fights. Reyes said her son sees them as well, several being right on campus or where the buses drop off.

Antoniazzi said she feels like the district should do more because she does not understand why this is happening.

She feels like her hands are tied and she has to send him to school, as she is chronically ill and it's easier for him to learn in-person. But she is worried that these fights will lead to something even more dangerous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.