Election 2022: School board winners

  • 0
2022 general election

Voters cast ballots early Tuesday at the Indiana Dunes National Park Visitor Center in Porter.

 Bob Kasarda, The Times

School districts throughout the Region elected members to their boards of trustees Tuesday. Winners of competitive races included:

Lake County

Crown Point At Large

Timothy M. Vassar

Crown Point District 1

Danielle Bazin

East Chicago District 2

Pattie Jo Gibson-King

East Chicago District 3

Diane Smith

Griffith At Large

Tina G. Adams

Jennifer Gooldy

Kathy Ruesken

Hammond At Large

Carlotta Blake-King

Manuel Candelaria Jr.

Kelly Spencer-Cline

Hanover District 1

Eric A. Valiska

Hanover District 2

Aaron Michael Kuzma

Highland At Large

Victor A. Garcia

Robert (Bob) Kuva

Erica Smith-Gomez

Hobart At Large

Rikki Guthrie

Sandra Hillan

Donald H Rogers

Stuart Schultz

Lake Central

Nicole Kelly

Lake Ridge District 2

Louise Neese

Merrillville District 1

Linda Jonaitis

Merrillville District 3

Alex Dunlap III

River Forest At Large

Sylvia Pedroza

Tri-Creek At Large

Robert Hayden

Nathan H. Kleefisch

Tri-Creek Cedar Creek

Katie Kimbrell

Whiting At Large

Christopher R. Davenport

Patricia Herbst

LaPorte County

LaPorte At Large

Jennifer Farlie

Justin F. Holmquest

Amy C. Jackson

Ryan G. Seaberg

Michigan City Civil City

Thomas R. Dombkowski

Michael J. Gresham

Jenilee Hanes Peterson

South Central Clinton Township

Brian I. Lautenbach

Porter County

Duneland At Large

Alanya Lightfoot Pol (At large),

Duneland Liberty Township

Beth M. Mehling

East Porter Pleasant Township

Elizabeth A. McFalls

East Porter Washington Township

Robert P. Martin

Boone Township

John (Jeff) Nilsen

Portage Township At Large

Andy Maletta

Portage Township District 1

Troy J. Williams

Union Township At Large

Kevin Ribordy

Union Township District 2

Christine E. Kostbade

Union Township District 4

Leah Pagone

All results are unofficial until certified by county election boards.

