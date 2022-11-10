Election 2022: School board winners

School districts throughout the Region elected members to their boards of trustees Tuesday. Winners of competitive races included:
Lake County
Crown Point At Large
Timothy M. Vassar
Crown Point District 1
Danielle Bazin
East Chicago District 2
Pattie Jo Gibson-King
East Chicago District 3
Diane Smith
Griffith At Large
Tina G. Adams
Jennifer Gooldy
Kathy Ruesken
Hammond At Large
Carlotta Blake-King
Manuel Candelaria Jr.
Kelly Spencer-Cline
Hanover District 1
Eric A. Valiska
Hanover District 2
Aaron Michael Kuzma
Highland At Large
Victor A. Garcia
Robert (Bob) Kuva
Erica Smith-Gomez
Hobart At Large
Rikki Guthrie
Sandra Hillan
Donald H Rogers
Stuart Schultz
Lake Central
Nicole Kelly
Lake Ridge District 2
Louise Neese
Merrillville District 1
Linda Jonaitis
Merrillville District 3
Alex Dunlap III
River Forest At Large
Sylvia Pedroza
Tri-Creek At Large
Robert Hayden
Nathan H. Kleefisch
Tri-Creek Cedar Creek
Katie Kimbrell
Whiting At Large
Christopher R. Davenport
Patricia Herbst
LaPorte County
LaPorte At Large
Jennifer Farlie
Justin F. Holmquest
Amy C. Jackson
Ryan G. Seaberg
Michigan City Civil City
Thomas R. Dombkowski
Michael J. Gresham
Jenilee Hanes Peterson
South Central Clinton Township
Brian I. Lautenbach
Porter County
Duneland At Large
Alanya Lightfoot Pol (At large),
Duneland Liberty Township
Beth M. Mehling
East Porter Pleasant Township
Elizabeth A. McFalls
East Porter Washington Township
Robert P. Martin
Boone Township
John (Jeff) Nilsen
Portage Township At Large
Andy Maletta
Portage Township District 1
Troy J. Williams
Union Township At Large
Kevin Ribordy
Union Township District 2
Christine E. Kostbade
Union Township District 4
Leah Pagone
All results are unofficial until certified by county election boards.