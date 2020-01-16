GARY — The emergency management team overseeing the state takeover Gary Community School Corp. is recommending the closure of Gary's Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy building.
Students were displaced from the historic Gary school last February after extreme cold weather led to damages estimated over the summer to cost more than $10 million.
After seeking a second estimate this winter from Gary-based Power & Sons Construction Co., the district emergency management team determined it could not meet the $9.6 million to $15 million cost projected by Powers & Sons.
"Gary Community Schools does not have the resources to take that on," said Eric Parish, of the emergency management team's MGT Consulting.
The Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board, the state body responsible for decision-making in the Gary schools takeover, met Thursday afternoon to hear the proposal to close the school.
The board asked the emergency management team to plan a public community meeting to hear the proposal before taking action to close the building.
Parish said in the Wednesday afternoon meeting the emergency management team will work to schedule a meeting within the next 30 days.
"This was not one to be brushed over and taken lightly," Parish said of the recommendation which has been months in the making. "It's been a very deliberate, methodical, well-thought-out period of time."
The meeting comes a day after the Indiana State Board of Education voted to end its intervention in the Gary school at the end of the school year, lifting one tier of decision-making responsibility in a layered relationship of state and private entities involved in the school's operations.
This decision will shift greater autonomy to the Gary Community School Corp., which provides facilities for Roosevelt, and educational services provider EdisonLearning, which oversees the school's academics.
EdisonLearning revealed a proposal in December to secure $25 million in private funding to repair the school and implement a new charter STEM academy. But the for-profit company has declined to name the Atlanta-based investor EdisonLearning leaders said they have been in discussions with while waiting to see if the community and state would support their plan.
EdisonLearning president Thom Jackson expressed shock in a prepared statement provided to The Times, claiming he felt the Gary Community School Corp. emergency management team failed to fully inform the Distress Unit Appeal Board of EdisonLearning's STEM academy proposal.
"The emergency manager's unilateral decision to permanently close the school is an affront to the community and to the legacy of Gary's Theodore Roosevelt," Jackson said in the statement. "We look forward to the opportunity to further discuss this recommendation in the coming weeks with the appropriate decision makers."
Parish said Wednesday he informed EdisonLearning officials that day of the Gary Community School Corp.'s proposal to officially close the school building, which has been unoccupied since the February polar vortex.
Roosevelt's approximately 420 students in the seventh through 12 grades have been attending classes in the Gary Area Career Center since then.
The Gary Community School Corp. is looking to house these students in a different facility next school year as it plans to expand its career center offerings, but no plan was discussed Wednesday for where to move the students.
Gary district officials say they hope to seek nonprofit and community partnerships to preserve the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its significance as Gary's first and only high school built exclusively for African-American students.
"We will do everything possible to preserve that building for the Gary community," Parish said.