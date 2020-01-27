Emergency managers to discuss recommended closure of Gary Roosevelt in community meeting

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. has scheduled a public forum to discuss new recommendations this month to close the district's historic Roosevelt school building.
Gary schools leaders will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Gary Area Career Center to present a timeline of events that led the district to remove the approximately 420 Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy student from the building last February.
Roosevelt's seventh through 12th grade students have been attending class at the Gary Area Career Center since Feb. 14 as district leaders worked to evaluate existing damage in the more than 90-year-old building and the cost of necessary repairs.
The Gary Community School Corp. emergency management team, operating under state takeover, brought its recommendations on Jan. 16 to the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which requested a public hearing before taking action to close the building.
Among the topics to be discussed Feb. 4 are a review of the conditions of the Roosevelt building prior to last February's dangerously cold weather, an explanation of damages sustained last February and multiple cost estimates for repairs.
In a community meeting this summer, Gary schools representatives detailed initial estimates topping $10 million. After significant feedback from alumni and community groups, the district sought a second estimate from local Powers & Sons Construction Co., whose projected expenses for repairs ranged from $9.6 million to $15 million.
"Gary Community Schools does not have the resources to take that on," emergency management team representatives told the state earlier this month.
Closing the Roosevelt building will not mean closing the Roosevelt school altogether. However, in an effort to expand career center offerings, the Gary Community School Corp. informed state officials in the fall that it would no longer be able to house Roosevelt students at the Gary Area Career Center after this school year.
An alternative location for these students has not yet been announced and is not on the agenda for the district's upcoming community forum.
EdisonLearning, which runs Roosevelt academics in an innovation agreement with the Gary Community School Corp., issued a strong statement following the emergency management team's recommendations to close the building, specifically drawing attention to a plan the for-profit company proposed to refurbish the building in a new $25 million STEM academy.
EdisonLearning officials said in a December meeting that its leaders had attracted the support of an Atlanta-based investor to foot the cost of bringing a state-of-the-art charter school concept to the historic building, but has declined multiple requests to name the investor.
The Gary Community School Corp. will open its Feb. 4 meeting to public comment and is collecting feedback on social media and via email to info@garycsc.k12.in.us.