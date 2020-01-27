Emergency managers to discuss recommended closure of Gary Roosevelt in community meeting

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. has scheduled a public forum to discuss new recommendations this month to close the district's historic Roosevelt school building.

Gary schools leaders will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Gary Area Career Center to present a timeline of events that led the district to remove the approximately 420 Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy student from the building last February.

Roosevelt's seventh through 12th grade students have been attending class at the Gary Area Career Center since Feb. 14 as district leaders worked to evaluate existing damage in the more than 90-year-old building and the cost of necessary repairs.

The Gary Community School Corp. emergency management team, operating under state takeover, brought its recommendations on Jan. 16 to the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which requested a public hearing before taking action to close the building.