CHESTERTON — Duneland School Corporation officials closed Westchester Intermediate and Chesterton Middle schools Friday after an employee tested positive for Legionnaires' disease.
Officials said the DSC Administration Center also is closed, but all other schools will remain open. It is not yet known how or where the employee, who self-reported their diagnosis, contracted the disease.
"Preliminary test results were received this evening indicating that traces of legionella bacteria was present in the water system at Chesterton Middle School and in the cooling tower at Westchester Intermediate School," school officials said in a news release. "The Porter County Health Department has been notified and is assisting with the coordination of these concerns."
WIS and CMS teachers will conduct an eLearning Day in lieu of in-person classes, posting all assignments no later than 10 a.m. Friday, officials said. Students then are responsible for turning those in by 10 a.m. Oct. 8.
Officials said further checks of the water and air systems are being done to determine "if and where all sources within the school linked to the issue exists." Students and staff are encouraged to seek medical attention if presenting pneumonia-like symptoms.
"The safety of our students and staff is our primary concern," school officials said. "At this time, DSC is working with an environmental company to immediately abate any environmental hazard to ensure the safety of students and staff. ... Further information will be forthcoming to advise of measures that have been taken for students and staff to resume regular attendance."
An email was sent to parents, students and staff via the school district's Skylert service about 11:55 p.m. Thursday. As of 8:50 a.m. Friday, officials have made no mention of the two closures on the DSC social media pages or website.
Calls to school officials and the Porter County Health Department were not immediately returned as of 9 a.m. Friday.
Check back at nwi.com for more information as this story develops.