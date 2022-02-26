Enchanted Backpack donates more than $40,000 in supplies to Lincoln Elementary

EAST CHICAGO — Hundreds of Lincoln Elementary students waited outside Wednesday morning in 20-degree weather to greet and welcome representatives of Enchanted Backpack, which is donating more than $40,000 worth of supplies to the school.

Students held up signs that said “thank you for your service” and cheered, saying they love their city and thanking Enchanted Backpack. In the hallways, students stood along their lockers cheering and clapping as they saw items roll in.

Large bags and boxes filled with items were rolled out of the two Enchanted Backpack vans into Lincoln Elementary. The supplies were selected by Enchanted Backpack and were meant to be a surprise. Several volunteers helped bring in items to the school, moving quickly and unloading the vans in under 20 minutes.

Starting in 2017, Enchanted Backpack works annually to deliver supplies to schools. Requests for aid are reviewed on a rolling basis based on time, availability and need. A qualifying elementary or middle school must have at least 50% of its students eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

Lincoln Elementary School was one of 50 schools to be selected to receive the donation this year. Schools are able to apply to receive materials by filling out a form.

Supplies given to Lincoln Elementary ranged from typical school supplies, to hats and gloves, board games, toiletries and more.

Jesse Gomez, a school board member for the School City of East Chicago, was there to welcome the delivery. He said the school city was fortunate to receive the donation and noted that East Chicago has another school receiving supplies soon: Washington Elementary.

This is not the first time Enchanted Backpack has visited the Region. Joe Froelich, assistant logistics manager, said they visited a school in Merrillville last week.

In addition, Enchanted Backpack visited Scott Middle School in 2020, which is in the School City of Hammond. Scott was the first Indiana school to receive supplies.

Froelich said they do not always have students greeting them outside, especially with this weather. He said it was a really special time and enjoyed the production.

“We are so incredibly fortunate to receive this donation as only 50 schools are selected each year,” Sylvia Alvarez, district parent coordinator for the School City of East Chicago, said in an email.

