English is a second language to love for Crown Point kindergarten teacher

Being the odd kid out isn’t easy.
Ask Shira Murzyn, who teaches kindergarten at Winfield Elementary School in Crown Point.
Her childhood experience as an immigrant inspires her to ensure that every one of her students feels valued and connected.
“When my parents, sister and I came to the U.S. from Israel, I knew no English,” Murzyn recalls. “I started with tutors who made sure I knew what I needed to know, but my parents believed the only way to truly learn the language was by being immersed in it. They sent me to an English-speaking family’s home to play with another girl my age. No Hebrew was spoken, though I used hand signals at first to communicate. They didn’t judge me. My vocabulary and everyday conversational skills grew.”
Being in such a comfortable, safe environment made Murzyn want to learn, and she channeled this passion in teaching her younger sister — who is now a doctor — to read at a young age.
“I consider her one of my greatest accomplishments,” Murzyn says.
Her passion for teaching stuck, and Murzyn teaches her pupils by showing, not just telling. She incorporates various mediums including pictures, hand gestures, and vocabulary in her lessons.
“If I’m helping them learn a word like ‘flurry,’ I’ll use the Internet, video, photos, and act out with my fingers what flurries look like. I expose them to many ways to learn in as many conversations as possible in a safe environment. Instead of correcting them, I’ll repeat what they say correctly so they can hear it the correct way. The more people hear no, the less likely they are to try.”
Murzyn says she lacks a big vocabulary because English isn’t her native language, but she works hard to pass on a big vocabulary to her students. Her lessons are steeped in unconditional love in an inclusive classroom that includes pupils of all ability levels and teaches what a book never could.
“My students build powerful relationships together. As the year progresses, they learn patience, acceptance, and compassion. They learn not to judge on looks or abilities.”
The encouraging, supportive classroom environment is one in which students and teacher hate to miss on sick or snow days. “It’s nice to go to a job where you have people who adore you just as much as you adore them.”