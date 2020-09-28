Equity gaps in education growing before pandemic; state hopes to bring change

While the rate of Hoosier students going to college has declined across all races and ethnicity, the report finds gaps are growing among minority students.

Hispanic and Latino students show the lowest college going rate among all students at 51%. However, a 9 percentage point drop in the number of black students attending college in the last five years proves to be the most significant decline among any Hoosier race or ethnicity.

Socioeconomic status also plays a role in students’ progression to college. The report found white men of a local-income were the least likely to continue to college with just 29% pursuing that higher education.

Once in college, the report finds, black and Hispanic students are less likely to continue to their second year and eventually complete their higher education.

However, the rate of Hoosiers overall completing their education on time at two- and four-year institutions is increasing.

And, though the effects of the pandemic are yet to be seen, Indiana students have shown significant improvement in the level of remediation needed over the last five years.

In fact, black students have gained 25 percentage points in this area over the last five years.