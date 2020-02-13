Erasing cursive a mistake? Local, state leaders push for return

“When Tony Bennett was state superintendent of schools, he didn’t think it was important, and it was not included,” Leising said. “Eight years ago, I started the effort to get it back. I got it through the Senate each year, but it was killed in the House by the Education Committee Chairman Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), who refused to give it a hearing.”

She introduced the bill again this year, but the Senate has a new education committee chairman this year in Jeff Raatz, R-Centerville, and he has not scheduled a hearing.

“I had interns last year who were college students and couldn’t read cursive,” Leising said. “If you work for a senator, like myself or someone of the same age group, the interns can’t read our notes.”

Leising said she’s heard stories from constituents about problems caused when a person doesn’t know cursive. For instance, a couple took their teenage son to get a passport and didn’t know he hadn’t been taught cursive. He was turned down for the passport because of his inability to sign his name. The parents had to take him aside and teach him cursive so he could sign properly.

