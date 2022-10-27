Federal grants to help schools, including Michigan City, buy 'clean' buses

Michigan City Area Schools is among nearly 400 school districts across the country receiving federal funds to help transition bus fleets from diesel to clean-energy fuel.

Michigan City will receive $180,000 toward the purchase of six buses in its 2-year-old effort to transition to propane-powered buses. The money is part of $965 million in the first of five annual rounds of grants in the federal Clean School Bus Program, part of the bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last year.

The Environmental Protection Agency initially made $500 million available for clean buses in May but increased that to $965 million last month in response to what officials called overwhelming demand for electric, compressed natural gas and propane buses across the country. An additional $1 billion is set to be awarded in the budget year that began Oct. 1.

The EPA said it received about 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for more than 12,000 buses, mostly electric. A total of 389 applications worth $913 million were accepted to support purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric, the EPA said.

School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural or tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected, the White House said. More applications are under review, and the EPA plans to select more winners to reach the full $965 million in coming weeks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle. The new buses, mostly electric, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health, the White House said.

As many as 25 million children ride familiar yellow school buses each school day and will have a “healthier future” with a cleaner fleet, Regan said. "This is just the beginning of our work to ... reduce climate pollution and ensure the clean, breathable air that all our children deserve,” he said.

Michigan City is one of six school districts in Indiana to earn grants. The other five intend to purchase a total of 13 electric buses.