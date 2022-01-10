Fewer Indiana students graduate in 2021 than 2020

Indiana's 2021 state graduation rates show that a slightly lower percentage of students graduated in 2021 than 2020, according to data from the Department of Education.
IDOE released 2021 state graduation rates in late December showing that 86.69% of students graduated last school year.
The graduation rate is down from both 2020 and 2019. In 2020, 87.69% of students graduated and in 2019, 87.29% of students graduated.
A total of 40% of students graduated with a Core 40 honors diploma or an International Baccalaureate diploma. More than 78% graduated without requiring a waiver from passing the Graduation Qualifying Exam.
These numbers show substantial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the IDOE. The department has launched several accelerated learning programs and additional efforts in response.
"Across our state, our educators, families and community leaders are working to be difference-makers in our students' lives, preparing them not only for graduation but for the rapidly-changing world that awaits,” Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said in a press release. “Looking ahead into 2022 and beyond, we must continue to work together to ensure our students earn their high school diploma and have access to intentional post-secondary credentials in high school. This mission takes all of us as we strive to make an impact on our students' lives, now and well into the future."
Here's a list of how Northwest Indiana high schools compare to the statewide graduation rate:
Lake County
The majority of schools in Lake County saw a higher percentage than the statewide average.
Rates ranged from 54.05% at Steel City Academy to 100% at Andrean High School.
- Crown Point Community School Corp.: 98.58%
- School City of East Chicago: 64.10%
- Gary Community School Corp.: 60.45%
- Thea Bowman Leadership Academy: 65.79%
- Gary Lighthouse Charter School: 65.89%
- 21st Century Charter School of Gary: 90%
- Steel City Academy: 54.05%
- Andrean High School: 100%
- Bishop Noll Institute: 95.92%
- Griffith Public Schools: 71.59%
- School City of Hammond: 71.20%
- School Town of Highland: 92.03%
- Hanover Community School Corp.: 95.48%
- School City of Hobart: 91.35%
- Lake Central School Corp.: 95.94%
- Lake Ridge New Tech Schools: 98.64%
- Lake Station Community Schools: 82.47%
- Merrillville Community School Corp.: 89.66%
- School Town of Munster: 95.49%
- River Forest Community School Corp.: 76.19%
- Tri-Creek School Corp.: 93.43%
- School City of Whiting: 94.29%
Porter County
All school districts except one saw higher graduation rates than the statewide average. Neighbors' New Vistas High School saw a graduation rate of 37.68%.
- Metro School District Boone Township: 97.62%
- Duneland School Corp.: 93.51%
- East Porter County School Corp.: 96.20%
- Porter Township School Corp.: 95.90%
- Union Township School Corp.: 97.58%
- Portage Township Schools: 92.95%
- Neighbors' New Vistas High School: 37.68%
- Valparaiso Community Schools: 95.26%
LaPorte County
Only two public schools in LaPorte County fall under the statewide average graduation rate: LaPorte Community School Corp. (80.84%) and Michigan City Area Schools (81.01%)
- LaPorte Community School Corp.: 80.84%
- Marquette Catholic High School: 88.89%
- Michigan City Area Schools: 81.01%
- Metro School District of New Durham Township: 91.18%
- New Prairie United School Corp.: 97.74%
- South Central Community School Corp.: 92.50%
- Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp.: 91.30%
All data for Indiana graduation rates in 2021 can be found on IDOE’s website.
