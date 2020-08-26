First positive COVID-19 case reported in Lake Central High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — About two weeks into the school year, the first positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed at Lake Central High School, officials said.

On Monday school officials were notified that a student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said Lake Central School Corporation Superintendent Larry Veracco.

The Lake Central High School student as well as those who have had recent contact with the student have been directed to quarantine for 14 days, Veracco said. It was determined that 11 students were in close contact with the student.

Veracco said the school officials are keeping records of positive cases and quarantine situations among students and staff. Veracco declined to provide further information about the case in order to protect the student's privacy.

As of Wednesday evening, there had not been a news release or official statement on the school website or the school corporation’s official social media pages.