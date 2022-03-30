First Steps helps Region children with developmental issues

When Lisa Lucas saw her son exhibiting signs of autism and not communicating, she was unsure of what to do.

“I didn’t know where to start,” Lucas said.

Then, she heard about the state of Indiana's First Steps program through a friend, and they suggested she get a referral. First Steps is a Family and Social Services Administration program that helps families with infants and toddlers from ages 0 to 3 meet developmental goals and milestones.

First Steps is statewide, with services offered in geographic clusters around the state, including Northwest Indiana. The cost of the program is based on income level.

For Lucas, the program means her son goes through developmental therapy once a week and occupational therapy twice a month. A therapist comes into her home and interacts with her son in ways they hope to engage him.

In the beginning, her 2-year-old son did not look at anyone, lacked the motivation to do things and did not communicate.

“He stayed in his own little bubble,” Lucas said. She said that in the beginning there was virtually nothing that engaged him.

Hannah Frain, the developmental therapist who works with Lucas' son, said sessions can look different depending on what parents are looking for. Frain works with the Northwest Indiana cluster.

A session with Lucas, for example, typically includes Frain guiding Lucas on the strategies and then Lucas executing them with her son. Lucas has been in the program since October and said she has seen a lot of progress.

“They have done miracles. Is it going to happen overnight? No. But he responds to his name now, for the most part. He is starting to do more independent play. He is trying to tell us when he needs something,” Lucas said, emphasizing that she has only been in the program a few months.

Frain works with children on certain milestones, such as speech. Children typically say their first word by 1 year old, so she will try to help with communication. A major strategy she uses is sign language.

Although it is not words, sign language can allow children to communicate and help them build into verbal communication. She also will use animal sounds or common words like “uh oh” to help them communicate emotions or understand how words are not the only way they can speak.

Lucas started with sign language in the sessions as well. One major thing they practiced was responding to names, which they did using different levels and toys. She said they would put her son on the couch, give him the toy and let him play for a little bit, and then take it away and say his name. He then began to associate his name with the words.

She also said he has been more communicative about needing food or identifying himself. She said every week is different and changing.

Frain said early intervention is crucial. She has worked with children as young as eight months old. The sooner they intervene, the more progress can be made.

“Asking for help does not mean something is wrong,” Frain said.

However, she said, it is not easy. Especially when she goes into a family's home, children can be hesitant because they view that as a safe environment.

Lucas said that her son may have been hesitant at first, but the progress has been so worthwhile. Even though Lucas had experience with special education, she was still unsure of how to start or how to care for him 24/7.

“You’re not a bad parent if you’re reaching out,” Lucas said. She said the program has been a blessing.

