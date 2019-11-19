Follow our live coverage from #RedForEd Day of Action here

Connie Vendl, left, Hebron High School English teacher, and Jennifer Kiner, Hebron High School librarian, rally with other students, teachers and supporters in a Red for Ed rally April 16 outside the Hebron Community Center.
With more than a hundred Indiana districts calling off school that day, teachers from every corner of the state plan to rally in support of pay raises, school accountability and more ahead of the start of the 2020 legislative session.
Follow Times education reporter, Carley Lanich, and Times photographer, Kale Wilk, as they cover the event live here: