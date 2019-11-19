You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert top story urgent

Follow our live coverage from #RedForEd Day of Action here

  • 1 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}
Hebron Red for Ed Rally

Connie Vendl, left, Hebron High School English teacher, and Jennifer Kiner, Hebron High School librarian, rally with other students, teachers and supporters in a Red for Ed rally April 16 outside the Hebron Community Center.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Educators from across the state plan to fill the Indiana Statehouse in a sea of red this week in one of the largest coordinated efforts of its kind in years.

Today is being dubbed by public education advocates a Red for Ed Day of Action.

5 things to know about Indiana’s Red for Ed Action Day
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

With more than a hundred Indiana districts calling off school that day, teachers from every corner of the state plan to rally in support of pay raises, school accountability and more ahead of the start of the 2020 legislative session.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Times education reporter, Carley Lanich, and Times photographer, Kale Wilk, as they cover the event live here:

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts