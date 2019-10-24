INDIANAPOLIS — State legislative leaders are calling on the Indiana Department of Education to issue guidance allowing schools to use last year's A-F school accountability grades in teacher evaluations as the state deadline to distribute Teacher Appreciation Grant funding nears.
Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray and House Speaker Brian Bosma sent a letter to Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick and the Indiana State Board of Education on Wednesday morning asking that the IDOE allow schools to use 2018 accountability grades for determining eligibility for the state's Teacher Appreciation Grant.
The call comes as state education officials and lawmakers weigh what actions to take following low performance statewide on Indiana's new ILEARN assessment issued for the first time this spring.
As it stands, the state's standardized test results make up half of the criteria used to issue annual A-F accountability grades, and these grades are subsequently used in a majority of Indiana schools' evaluation formula for determining Teacher Appreciation Grant eligibility.
But, after fewer than half of Indiana students tested as proficient on the state's new exam, lawmakers and education officials called for a pause in issuing the state letter grades for the 2018-19 school year until the state's accountability system could be reviewed.
With no change, schools across the state could see significant dips in their A-F grade as a result of an ILEARN exam many educators said was too long and tested students over unfamiliar content.
McCormick, whose Department of Education was charged by state lawmakers with creating and implementing a new exam, said in August that Indiana's accountability system was not modernized to sustain the performance drops felt with the roll out of a more rigorous exam.
The state superintendent joined lawmakers this summer in calling for a "hold harmless" period to nullify the affects of low performance. Soon after, the SBOE issued a resolution saying it would not assign A-F grades "until appropriate actions have been taken to hold schools and teachers harmless."
Lawmakers are now calling for IDOE guidance as the state approaches its Dec. 5 deadline to distribute Teacher Appreciation Grants.
With no 2019 A-F grades issued, Bray and Bosma are calling the IDOE to allow schools to use A-F grades from the previous year in cases where teachers would not be eligible for grant funding without the assignment of this year's grades.
In addition to requesting IDOE guidance, the Senate and House leaders asked the SBOE to issue a new resolution supporting any IDOE directives on teacher evaluations.
An SBOE spokesperson said the board supports the letter sent Wednesday morning and will take action at its upcoming meeting Nov. 6 in Indianapolis. A spokesperson for the IDOE is said the department has received the letter and is reviewing its requested action.