Former Indiana commerce chief to lead global relations for Butler University

The state's former commerce secretary has been hired by Butler University to help the Indianapolis institution develop and expand external alliances aimed at making Butler an international leader in higher education.

In his new role as Butler's ambassador of global relations, Jim Schellinger is expected to work closely with Butler President James Danko, and the school's new Office of Strategic Engagement, to enhance the reputation of the 5,500-student university.

"We take great pride in our top ranking in the Midwest and recognize that our rising national and global reputation will be critical to our future growth and success, including expanded opportunities for our students," Danko said.

Schellinger, an architect, led the Indiana Economic Development Corp. under two Republican governors from 2015 to 2020, where he worked with government and business leaders around the world to bring jobs and capital investment to the Hoosier State.

He said he "could not be more excited to join the team at Butler," which Schellinger briefly attended as an undergraduate prior to earning his bachelor's degree at the University of Notre Dame in his hometown of South Bend.