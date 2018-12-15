Foundation teams with Valparaiso students to bring carbon monoxide awareness

VALPARAISO — Gabrielle Neuman never knew a thing about carbon monoxide poisoning until a few months ago.
That changed when she and three classmates in Professor Richard Severe's professional writing class at Valparaiso University were assigned to work with the Lindsey O'Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation to raise awareness about "the silent killer" on campus.
"I didn't know anything about carbon monoxide poisoning. I have a detector in my apartment now. I didn't have one before this," Neuman, a senior from Unionville, Michigan, said. "I even texted my mom and my boyfriend to make sure they had one."
Neuman and fellow students Thomas Walsh of Plainfield, Illinois; Sydney Bronner, of Frankenmuth, Michigan, and Amanda Smith, of Chicago, used the class to develop a pair of brochures aimed specifically at college students.
The foundation was named after Lindsey O'Brien Kesling, a Region native, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning eight years ago while living in her first apartment after college in Arizona. Her mother, Dot, founded the organization which aims to raise awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The group, based in Michigan City, is also active lobbying to change Indiana building codes to require carbon monoxide detectors in new apartment buildings.
Neuman said during their research, the group learned there are 500 deaths and 28,000 hospitalizations each year due to what is called "the silent killer," because carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas.
Smith said the team targeted two groups of students at the university, those moving into their first apartment and student athletes who often travel and stay in motels.
Students created flyers aimed at both groups of students. Each provided information about carbon monoxide and action steps, whether staying in a hotel or seeking an apartment, neither of which is required under Indiana law to have carbon monoxide detectors.
The two flyers were emailed to every student on campus, in targeted groups.
Kathy Sipple, marketing director for the foundation, said the plan is to use what the students developed as a template to share with other universities across Indiana in an effort to empower college students and other young people to protect themselves.
"We want to get it to every student and let them know they are on their own," Sipple said.
"Peers empowering peers is powerful," Dot Kesling said.
The partnership with the university was funded through a grant from 1st Source Bank and also included participation in the Porter County United Way's Day of Caring. A second class also developed a program to educate young people about carbon monoxide poisoning and presented the information at an event on the Valparaiso University campus in November.
The foundation also participates in other outreach events and has given away more than 1,500 carbon monoxide detectors.