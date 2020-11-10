Free cybersecurity contest to bring scholarship opportunities for Indiana students

Indiana is expanding its participation in CyberStart America, a national, online cybersecurity talent search and competition open to high schoolers across the state.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state's continued participation in the CyberStart America program Monday morning after Indiana took part in a CyberStart America pilot program last year.
"Cybersecurity and tech-based skills are in high demand in Indiana and across the country," Holcomb said in a news release. "Teaching young Hoosiers these skills early on will help ensure that the need in Indiana is met by bright minds for years to come."
The CyberStart America program brings a series of online challenges to students addressing code breaking, programming, networking and digital forensics.
The program is sponsored by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation and SANS Institute.
In last year's Indiana pilot, 373 young women participated and 49 advanced to national finals, according to the release.
This year, Indiana's participation will extend to all interested Hoosier students in grades 9-12.
The program is free, and does not require past knowledge about the fields of technology of cybersecurity.
Any participant who reaches level give in the CyberStart Game will advance to national competition, which carries scholarship opportunities.
The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation expects to award $2 million in its 2021 competition to 600 students across the country for use at any accredited college, according to the release.
"Indiana has proven time and again our strength in cybersecurity, and through this competition, we're investing in our future as well," Holcomb said.
The CyberStart Game becomes available at noon Nov. 15 and will remain open through Feb. 28, 2021.
More information about the program, including how to register, is available online at cyberstartamerica.org.
