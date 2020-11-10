 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free cybersecurity contest to bring scholarship opportunities for Indiana students
urgent

Free cybersecurity contest to bring scholarship opportunities for Indiana students

{{featured_button_text}}
Crystal Kistler's Hobart Middle School computer class

A Hobart Middle School student completes a grid exercise on her Chromebook in 2017.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Indiana is expanding its participation in CyberStart America, a national, online cybersecurity talent search and competition open to high schoolers across the state.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state's continued participation in the CyberStart America program Monday morning after Indiana took part in a CyberStart America pilot program last year.

"Cybersecurity and tech-based skills are in high demand in Indiana and across the country," Holcomb said in a news release. "Teaching young Hoosiers these skills early on will help ensure that the need in Indiana is met by bright minds for years to come."

Making sense of 2020: Here's how educators across the Region are using this week as a teaching moment

The CyberStart America program brings a series of online challenges to students addressing code breaking, programming, networking and digital forensics.

The program is sponsored by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation and SANS Institute.

In last year's Indiana pilot, 373 young women participated and 49 advanced to national finals, according to the release.

COVID-19 schools update: Schools shift back to virtual as student, staff quarantines grow

This year, Indiana's participation will extend to all interested Hoosier students in grades 9-12.

The program is free, and does not require past knowledge about the fields of technology of cybersecurity.

Any participant who reaches level give in the CyberStart Game will advance to national competition, which carries scholarship opportunities.

Crown Point schools to go virtual amid rising student, staff quarantines

The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation expects to award $2 million in its 2021 competition to 600 students across the country for use at any accredited college, according to the release.

"Indiana has proven time and again our strength in cybersecurity, and through this competition, we're investing in our future as well," Holcomb said.

The CyberStart Game becomes available at noon Nov. 15 and will remain open through Feb. 28, 2021.

More information about the program, including how to register, is available online at cyberstartamerica.org.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts