Free FAFSA aid available in 6 NWI locations this month for College Goal Sunday

Financial experts will be available in six Northwest Indiana locations Feb. 23 to offers students help filing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

For the 30th year, the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association program, College Goal Sunday, will seek to help students attain consideration for state and federal grants through the FAFSA program.

The FAFSA qualifies college-bound students for scholarships at most colleges, universities and technical or vocational schools across the country.

To apply, students submit their applications by the national FAFSA filing date, April 15.

Staff at participating Northwest Indiana locations will provide line-by-line guidance to assist students and their families in the filing process.

The program has helped more than 94,000 Hoosier students and their families file FAFSA, according to a Purdue University Northwest news release.

"This event provides a great opportunity for prospective students to receive free help in completing what can sometimes be a complicated and confusing process," PNW Executive Director of Financial Aid Michael Biel said in the news release. "I would encourage anyone looking at attending college who has questions about the financial aid process to attend."