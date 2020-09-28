 Skip to main content
Freshman football season paused after student tests positive for coronavirus, Chesterton principal says
Chesterton High School

Chesterton High School

 Doug Ross, The Times

CHESTERTON — The freshman football program has been temporarily derailed as a result of a student testing positive over the weekend for coronavirus, Chesterton High School Principal Brent Martinson has told parents.

"Due to the number of freshman football players in close contact with this student we have, out (of) an abundance of caution, decided to pause the freshman football season through October 5th," Martinson said in his email to parents.

According to Chesterton's athletics website, Thursday's freshman football game against Portage has been canceled. The team's next scheduled game is Oct. 7 at Lake Central.

The unnamed student is part of the hybrid L-Z cohort and tested positive Saturday, but he has not been in school since Sept. 21, Martinson said.

Through contact tracing with the help of the Porter County Health Department, everyone who had close contact with the student has been notified, Martinson said. Close contact is defined as within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer.

"The DSC (Duneland School Corp.) follows all isolation and quarantine requirements of the Indiana State Department of Health," Martinson said.

The school system is preparing on Oct. 5 to transition to a hybrid learning model that will bring all students back to the classroom — who choose to do so — four days a week, Superintendent Chip Pettit said earlier this month.

Interested students will all come together in classrooms Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, while remaining at home for e-learning on Wednesdays, according to Pettit.

The option remains in place for entire remote learning as schools grapple with the challenge of operating as safely as possible during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he said.

"Social distancing is still a concern, but with approximately 30% of students opting for full remote status, class sizes are smaller than normal, which will allow continued efforts to socially distance students and staff as much as possible," he said.

The neighboring Portage Township Schools has announced its middle and high school students will return to school in a hybrid learning model with the start of the second school quarter on Oct. 20.

Elementary students will return in a five-day-a-week, in-person model due to the district's ability to cohort student groups, Superintendent Amanda Alaniz has said.

Portage Township Schools was among the first Northwest Indiana districts to announce a virtual learning restart this year.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

