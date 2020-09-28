Freshman football season paused after student tests positive for coronavirus, principal says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — The freshman football program has been temporarily derailed as a result of a student testing positive over the weekend for coronavirus, Chesterton High School Principal Brent Martinson has told parents.

"Due to the number of freshman football players in close contact with this student we have, out (of) an abundance of caution, decided to pause the freshman football season through October 5th," Martinson said in his email to parents.

The unnamed student is part of the hybrid L-Z cohort and tested positive Saturday, but he has not been in school since Sept. 21, Martinson said.

Through contact tracing with the help of the Porter County Health Department, everyone who had close contact with the student has been notified, Martinson said. Close contact is defined as within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer.

"The DSC (Duneland School Corp.) follows all isolation and quarantine requirements of the Indiana State Department of Health," Martinson said.

The school system is preparing on Oct. 5 to transition to a hybrid learning model that will bring all students back to the classroom — who choose to do so — four days a week, Superintendent Chip Pettit said earlier this month.