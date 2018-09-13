It may be hard to believe, but summer officially is over.
As a new school year begins, both parents and kids are looking for the latest gadgets that will help them with the transition.
From power banks to reusable sticky notes, here are just a few of the gadgets on the market that students — and their parents and teachers — might enjoy.
Polaroid Snap Touch
This instant digital camera is perfect for teachers who want to take classroom photos, or for teens who want to update their lockers or dorm rooms with the latest pics of friends. The Snap Touch also stores photos and videos on a micro SD card, allowing them to be shared on social media. (Polaroid.com, $179.99)
Boosa Macro M1 Power Bank
This 10000 mAh power bank allows kids to charge their phones when on the go, whether at sporting events, school or weekend excursions. It features enjoy juice to power an iPhone 8 more than 3.5 times and is lightweight — perfect for a bookbag. (Boosatech.com, $29)
Rocketbook
This futuristic notebook feels like a traditional notebook, but is reusable and connects to cloud services. When using a Pilot Frixion pen, writing sticks to Everlast pages like regular paper. Simply add water and wipe pages clean. (getrocketbook.com, $20-34)
FosPower Clip-on LED Desk Lamp
When working on late-night assignments, this desk lamp helps prevent eye strain. To power it, use an USB cable attached to a computer or the included USB to AC adapter. Using the clip, students can attach it to an office table, nightstand, bed frame or headboard. (amazon.com $19.99)
KidsErgo
Kids now can do their homework while strengthening their core. This new seating design allows kids to rock gently in any direction, building strength and flexibility. According to the company, teachers report that students sitting on these chairs have improved posture, concentration and behavior. (ErgoErgo.com, $75)
Vivitar Charger and Organizer
Just in time for school, this power charger and organizer is a stylish planner with a 3,000 mAh battery built-in. With pockets and paper provided, users can keep documents together while scribbling notes in class. (Target.com, $39.99)
SlickyNotes
Whether brainstorming or writing a reminder note, SlickyNotes are dry erase notes that allow you to change direction with a simple wipe. These notes use static energy — not glue — to stick to most clean, smooth surfaces. They’re also double-sided: One side is a regular, permanent writing surface and the other side is dry erase. (thegrommet.com, $6.95)