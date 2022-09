Gary announces plans to hire school resource officers

Cliff Caldwell Cliff Caldwell, director of security at GCSC, will help implement the program.

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. announced plans Wednesday to hire school resource officers in the wake of violent events taking place in schools around the country.

GCSC said the goal of the new hires is to add a layer of protection to the students, staff and visitors who enter buildings in the district.

SROs are trained and sworn police officers who are stationed on a school campus. The officers are required to complete additional training to act as a bridge between counselors and policing officials, according to a press release.

The initiative is funded by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's Secured School Safety Grant program. Since the program was introduced in 2013, the DHS has supplied more than $133 million in matching grants to school districts across the state to help schools address potential safety threats.

Cliff Caldwell, director of GCSC security, will help implement the program.

“We know the concerns that families have with the violent acts that have taken place in schools all over the country," Caldwell said. "The addition of School Resource Officers is an example of us being proactive, and not waiting for something to happen. We are already prepared."

Starting this semester, the school plans to have four SROs patrolling each building daily.

"As a parent of school-aged children, we entrust educators with not only educating our children but also keeping them safe while away from home," GCSC Manager Paige McNulty said. "Having more officers visible can be a great crime deterrent and offers more peace of mind to the families we serve."