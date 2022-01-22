Gary Area Career Center receives $27,000 in materials for its culinary arts program

GARY — The Gary Area Career Center's culinary program recently won big with a hearty donation from Horseshoe Casino.
The Hammond gaming venue gifted more than $27,000 of materials and furniture to the program for the spring semester.
Culinary arts instructor Samekia Coaxum said the students already have started to use the new materials and are learning how to serve and prepare food.
“It has been a complete blessing to us,” Coaxum said.
She said she reached out Jason Hoffman, director of hospitality at Horseshoe, and he was eager to support the program. He told her to make a wish list of items.
“We consider it an honor to contribute to the culinary development of students and look forward to helping the program and the students in any way we can,” Hoffman said.
The Gary Area Career Center, which currently has 251 students, has more than doubled enrollment since the 2018-19 academic year.
Students in the culinary arts program are preparing to operate a cafe open to students and community members. Students will serve breakfast and lunch every other Friday when the cafe opens. The menu will include an entree, drink, dessert and a bag of chips. Food options will change by seasons.
The menu is meant to be elevated, and Coaxum wants students to serve things beyond a typical soup-and-sandwich meal. She also has been introducing them to new flavors, such as a variety of Asian fruits this week.
Coaxum is looking to take two students to the ProStart Invitational on March 7 in Muncie, where students can earn scholarships to culinary and hospitality programs.
Coaxum, who is teaching the program for the first time, said students already are reaching out to her about next year’s program.
Students must be sophomores, juniors or seniors to enroll in the career center's programs and can sign up in May.
According to the career center’s website, there currently are eight main programs: automotive collision, barbering, nursing, cosmetology, culinary arts, early childhood education, graphic design and welding.
The website also shows additional programs for which information is "coming soon": aviation, dental assisting, EMT/EMS, energy academy and automotive repair.
The career center also is looking to add a criminal justice program this spring.
Gary Area Career Center aims to prepare students for the postgraduate experience. Classes at GACC allow students to earn high school and college credit.
“We want students to be able to have options and think about whether they want to go to college,” said Shelly Martin, director of CTE curriculum, instruction and career pathways for Gary Area Career Center. “If they do not want to go to college, they can develop and get certifications for their career.”