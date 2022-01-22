Gary Area Career Center receives $27,000 in materials for its culinary arts program

GARY — The Gary Area Career Center's culinary program recently won big with a hearty donation from Horseshoe Casino.

The Hammond gaming venue gifted more than $27,000 of materials and furniture to the program for the spring semester.

Culinary arts instructor Samekia Coaxum said the students already have started to use the new materials and are learning how to serve and prepare food.

“It has been a complete blessing to us,” Coaxum said.

She said she reached out Jason Hoffman, director of hospitality at Horseshoe, and he was eager to support the program. He told her to make a wish list of items.

“We consider it an honor to contribute to the culinary development of students and look forward to helping the program and the students in any way we can,” Hoffman said.

The Gary Area Career Center, which currently has 251 students, has more than doubled enrollment since the 2018-19 academic year.