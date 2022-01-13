Gary Common Council holds emergency meeting on bill that would kill collective bargaining, continue state control of schools

GARY — The Common Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday night concerning House Bill 1187, which would continue state control of Gary Community School Corp. and end collective bargaining rights for teachers.
Under the new bill, a state-appointed, seven-member board would be advisory, with governing responsibility still with the Distressed Unit Appeal Board (DUAB).
Secretary of Education Katie Jenner would name all seven board members. The council would recommend three candidates, and one member would be chosen, and the mayor would also recommend three with one chosen. Three board members do not have to live in Gary.
The bill was written by state Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville. He also was a lawmaker when the district was originally taken over in 2017 and in 2018.
No hearing date has been set in the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee must advance the bill by Jan. 25 or else it is unlikely to become a law outside of extraordinary measures.
Common Council Vice President Tai Adkins at the meeting introduced the bill and provided a summary of all previous legislation concerning the Gary Community School Corp. Adkins said the elimination of collective bargaining rights was particularly concerning.
“What type of impact would you have on being able to recruit and retain quality teachers in this community with no union?” Adkins asked during the meeting.
GlenEva Dunham, president of the Gary Teacher Union, said it would decimate the local teacher population. She said teachers are often advocates during bargaining for not only teachers but also students, leading to district-wide concerns being addressed.
She said that there is a nationwide shortage of teachers and that bills like this contribute to the issue.
“Indiana is not a good state for teachers,” Dunham said.
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, said during the Common Council meeting that the legislation was surprising.
“The people who try to dictate what Gary needs to do do not have an understanding of how Gary runs or what Gary is,” Hatcher said.
Hatcher said a bill needs to be created to transition Gary fully back to local control. She said that even if the bill does not go forward, Gary will remain under state control due to previous legislation.
“(Rep. Brown) is trying to cripple the city; he is just starting with the school system,” Councilman Clorius Lay said during the meeting. He said he understands the need to renegotiate the bill, but he feels that Brown’s actions are intentional.
Karen Freeman-Wilson, former Indiana attorney general and former Gary mayor, said she will continue to lend her voice in campaigning against this bill.
Several other council members expressed their support for Gary in opposing this bill, including Councilmen Ron Brewer and Michael Brown and President William Godwin.
Adkins said that the council is working on a resolution regarding the state takeover that will be presented at the next Common Council meeting Jan. 18. The council encouraged community members to mobilize against this bill and the state control.
The Gary Legislative Delegation met with Rep. Brown on Tuesday night to discuss concerns regarding the legislation. The delegation is composed of Senators Eddie Melton and Lonnie Randolph, as well as Representatives Vernon Smith, Earl Harris Jr. and Ragen Hatcher.
The delegation released a statement following the meeting, which said that Brown promised not to hear the bill this week and that suggestions regarding the bill will be taken into consideration.
“While we’re happy that this bill is not advancing at the moment, we must continue advocating against HB 1187 so it is clear that this is not a bill that the Gary community wants,” the delegation’s statement reads.
The statement continues to highlight that the delegation wants local control of the Gary Community School Corp. and a school board determined by the people of Gary. The delegation also stands against the bill’s language that restricts teachers unions.
“Our residents do not want lawmakers that don’t live in our community coming in and stripping away their local control and targeting our teachers and school boards,” the statement said.
Hatcher said that the delegation will meet with Brown again on Tuesday, as well as DUAB.
Brown said the bill is beginning the transition into lessening state control of Gary, as they have seen positive changes in the district in terms of enrollment.
Smith said he was shocked when he heard about the bill. He said he was in discussions with DUAB to transition control of the Gary Community School Corp. back to local authorities.
Smith said the bill may lead the local community to become less engaged in what happens to the schools, as it continues to limit their involvement in decisions.
“We will end up with a dictatorship,” Smith said.
Brown’s bill comes after the Gary Community School Corp. saw its deficit reduction program on the verge of success in October. The school corporation recorded an annual deficit of $1.7 million, with $73.5 million of debt total as of Dec. 31, 2020.
That debt is down from $104 million in June 2017, and costs of operating Gary schools were expected to be fully covered by ongoing revenues in the near future.
Melton, an advisory DUAB member, said during the October DUAB meeting that it is time for the General Assembly to unwind the state control, as the primary goal of eliminating the deficit has been completed.
In addition, Gary Community School Corp. regained local control of its special education services in September after nearly a decade of oversight from the Indiana Department of Education.
The district saw higher enrollment in the 2020-21 academic year, bringing the total number of students to 4,445 as of February 2021. For the 10 years prior to state control, GCSC lost 699 students a year, on average.
However, Indiana Department of Education’s fall 2020-21 transfer report shows that 6,990 students in Gary attended a school outside of GCSC that year. Of the 11,370 students who live in the district boundaries, 61% are at either a charter school or separate private school.
Gary Community School Corp. was originally taken over in 2017 following severe financial issues in the district. This was an unprecedented effort from the state to help save the schools.
Senate Bill 567 designated Gary as a distressed political subdivision, allowing DUAB to govern the schools. The district became led by an emergency manager. Currently Paige McNulty leads the district.
It will no longer be considered a distressed political subdivision if the Gary Community School Corp. maintains financial solvency for a period of at least two years. It also must have a fiscal plan to maintain financial solvency for the next five years, meet all other conditions defined by the board and have the board determine that it is financially stable.
A hearing is being held for an additional bill in the House Ways and Means committee on Thursday. Bill 1072 indicates that school corporations must distribute a portion of revenue from referendums to charter schools in the same area. This bill would have the largest impact on Gary and Indianapolis, cities that contain the largest populations of charter school students in the state.