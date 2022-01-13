Gary Common Council holds emergency meeting on bill that would kill collective bargaining, continue state control of schools

“(Rep. Brown) is trying to cripple the city; he is just starting with the school system,” Councilman Clorius Lay said during the meeting. He said he understands the need to renegotiate the bill, but he feels that Brown’s actions are intentional.

Karen Freeman-Wilson, former Indiana attorney general and former Gary mayor, said she will continue to lend her voice in campaigning against this bill.

Several other council members expressed their support for Gary in opposing this bill, including Councilmen Ron Brewer and Michael Brown and President William Godwin.

Adkins said that the council is working on a resolution regarding the state takeover that will be presented at the next Common Council meeting Jan. 18. The council encouraged community members to mobilize against this bill and the state control.

The Gary Legislative Delegation met with Rep. Brown on Tuesday night to discuss concerns regarding the legislation. The delegation is composed of Senators Eddie Melton and Lonnie Randolph, as well as Representatives Vernon Smith, Earl Harris Jr. and Ragen Hatcher.