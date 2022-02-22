Gary Community School Corp. adds additional security measures

GARY — Gary Community School Corp. recently added new measures to help increase safety and security in its schools.

"As the district continues to improve, security remains a top priority," Col. Richard Ligon said in a news release. "We are exhausting every option because our students, staff and visitors deserve to feel safe every time they come to a school building."

The GCSC security team, led by co-directors Danny Rias and Ligon, has made several changes, such as upgrading the surveillance systems.

Footage from school buildings is now accessible to local law enforcement, and bus cameras are able to be seen by school administrators instantly. Rias said that previously videos would have to be sent from the transportation or security division, but now principals can access them immediately, allowing them to address any safety issues immediately.

The goal is to have 12 security officers in the high school, six in the middle schools and two in each elementary school. Currently, there are nine in the high school, three in one middle school and four in the other and one in each elementary school.

Ligon said it is especially important to have increased security because students are coming from different situations and may have problems before even getting there.

Most of the security is also sent through a safety specialist school, where they learn how to check bags, check lockers and learn laws and school rules.

GCSC is also doing additional training for security officers, such as nonviolent crisis intervention, CPR and first aid, and training regarding incident commands, workplace security and active shooters.

The nonviolent crisis intervention allows security officers to learn how to deescalate the situation and restrain the child if necessary.

While on school property, students and staff must wear ID badges. The team said that due to COVID-19 and virtual schooling, that measure had gone away during full virtual learning and is now coming back. Visitors are also checked in through a safe visitation system, where their government IDs are analyzed for any felonies or criminal activity.

Rias said that if someone comes in who does have a felony or something else concerning on their background check, they will not be allowed in. If it is a parent who is coming to visit their child, a solution where they can FaceTime or another option may be worked out.

Safety meetings are also held at each school monthly, with several members of administration. They meet with security to discuss anything that has happened in the school and may do training.

There are also public meetings known as “Law in Your Community,” which allow community members to understand what to do if they are approached by a police officer.

The district is also ordering books concerning safety and security in schools to provide to members of the community.

