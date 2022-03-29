Gary Community School Corp. sees first surplus in years

GARY — After years of operating with a budget deficit, Gary Community School Corp. closed 2021 with an annual surplus.

Gary was operating at a $1.7 million annual deficit at the end of 2020. One year later, it had a $2 million annual surplus. Total debt has decreased from $104 million in 2017 to $71 million in 2021.

“This represents the first step toward a stable foundation for financial sustainability,” said Justin McAdam, chairman of the state's Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which oversees Gary's public schools.

He noted the achievement at DUAB's Monday meeting.

“Reaching a surplus is quite an accomplishment, and you all should be proud of this," he told school administrators. "There are many who played a role in reaching this milestone, in particular the Gary community and voters who voted to raise their own taxes to provide greater financial support to this district.”

Gary Community School Corp. was taken over by the state five years ago, following severe financial issues.

“When we set out on this task in 2017 … I don’t know that anybody thought we could accomplish financial solvency at that point," McAdam said. "The picture was grim and the picture was daunting. It was unclear what the path forward was at that time. It is a tremendous achievement to have gotten there as fast as we have."

Gary can shed the classification of distressed political subdivision if the school corporation maintains financial solvency for a period of at least two years, institutes a five-year fiscal plan that will maintain financial solvency and meet any other conditions defined by DUAB.

Those standards follow pushes from legislators to move Gary back to local control. The school corporation regained local control of its special education services in September after nearly a decade of oversight by the Indiana Department of Education.

The district saw increased enrollment in the 2020-21 academic year, bringing the total number of students to 4,445 as of February 2021. For the 10 years prior to state control, GCSC lost 699 students a year on average.

However, the Indiana Department of Education’s fall 2020-21 transfer report shows that 6,990 students in Gary attended a school outside of the public school system that school year. Of the 11,370 students who live in the district boundaries, 61% are at a charter school or other private school.

During the DUAB meeting, several members expressed their concern about the state control of GCSC and how it is operated. One major concern was academics, as well as the conditions at West Side Leadership Academy, where students have been protesting over the school environment in the last few weeks.

DUAB members did then discuss academic progress, emphasizing that without financial stability, it is difficult to see success.

Their presentation said lacking financial stability made students and families hesitant to enroll, as well as hesitancy from staff to come. Vendors were unsure if they would be paid and did not want to partner with the district. And, the district could not update curriculum, and staff often had to bring their own supplies. In addition, they said support programs like services for students with special needs were unavailable.

The district’s action plan said they are focusing on several avenues, including instructional learning, a clear and focused mission, a safe and orderly environment, creating a climate of high expectations, the opportunity to learn, monitoring student progress and positive home-school relations.

In reading, test scores show that as of fall 2021, 10% of students were at or above grade level at GCSC. In winter 2022, 20% were at or above grade level. In fall 2021, less than 10% of students were at or above grade level in math, and in fall 2022, nearly 10% were at or above grade level in math.

GCSC has many goals it hopes to achieve academically. By spring 2023, it wants 80% of K-8 students to meet or exceed reading growth targets and 70% of K-8 students to meet or exceed math growth targets. It also wants 75% of 9-12 grade students to show growth on the reading common formative assessment in English language arts and 70% on the math common formative assessment.

In addition, Gary’s ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding primarily focuses on academics, with more than half of it being allocated toward instructional purposes. Expenditures include awarding staff for reaching performance related metrics, compensating staff to extend each school day by one hour, intensive professional development, a new science and social studies curriculum and extending summer school to serve students in K-12.

