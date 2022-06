Gary families react to shooting outside graduation

GARY — Jeanai Velez, attending West Side Leadership Academy’s graduation ceremony for her sister, said she felt like her life was in danger.

“Everybody was ducking, screaming,” Velez said.

Her family was trying to exit Sunday's ceremony when two people were shot outside the U.S. Steel Yard, where it was held.

A 19-year-old Gary man was shot in the chest, and a 19-year-old Gary woman suffered a graze wound to her ankle, police said.

Both victims were released from a hospital Sunday, police said.

Velez said there had been rumors of individuals with guns during the ceremony, as a fight had broken out in the audience. When her family was trying to exit, they had all taken different vehicles, which made it difficult.

The parking lot was packed, she said, and even after the gunfire it was nearly thirty minutes to exit. She said it was chaos.

After the incident, LeBarron Burton posted to Facebook. He said for the past 20 years, he has been in defense of Gary.

“I've been continuously proud of our city despite what others would say from outside communities,” Burton said.

He said the gunfire was shameful.

“There is nothing a person can say to me to justify this moment," Burton said.

"It was at this moment that I instantly understood why the best of us leaves the rest of us for communities where we are not wanted," he said. "It's a sad day and time when those of color feel more peaceful and profitable living in communities that they are barely tolerated and definitely not celebrated.”

He said he was embarrassed for the community and saddened for the graduates. His post received many comments and shares from those who agreed with him.

Burton's daughter, whose graduation he was attending, was aggravated. However, Burton said the incident was not a reflection of the city and was not a common occurrence. He wanted to look forward with positivity.

Charges were filed Monday in Lake Juvenile Court against two teens in connection with the shooting.

The youths, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody by Lake County sheriff's police, who were working security at the stadium during West Side's commencement, according to police and the Lake County prosecutor's office.

They were charged with criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm, the prosecutor's office said. They were being held at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

The prosecutor's office was reviewing evidence to determine if one or both of the juveniles charged will be waived to adult court as of Wednesday.

Police were still searching for another person who fled during the incident.

Following the shooting, Gary Community School Corporation released a statement.

"A day that was meant for celebration has now been marked by tragedy through senseless acts of gun violence," Paige McNulty, manager for GCSC, said in the statement.

"During the entire graduation, our students conducted themselves in an excellent manner," McNulty said. "Meanwhile, the disruptive actions of a few overshadowed their special moment.”

While the offenders were apprehended, she said, it does not change the hurt students, families and the greater school community experienced.