Gary parents sound off on recommendation to close Roosevelt school building

However, EdisonLearning officials have repeatedly declined to name the investor, waiting to see what will happen next with the current standing of the school.

"Gary is a community that has a variety of opinions and the most important thing tonight is for the DUAB to hear from all of those opinions," Jackson said Monday night. "If the community wants to go about this itself and they don't want us involved, I'm OK with that because the school doesn't succeed if the community isn't engaged."

Multiple Roosevelt teachers spoke in support of their students Monday night, and criticized others for speaking against EdisonLearning’s management of the school.

“Us teachers come here every day whether it’s hot, cold and we teach these children — we deal with whatever we’re given every day,” said history teacher Beverly Goodson said. “When you close these schools, think about the children. Where are they going to go?”

Peter Webb, a Roosevelt junior, also spoke in support of his school.

“I don’t want to see Roosevelt become another Froebel,” Webb said referencing the leveled Gary high school that closed in 1977. “I don't want to see it become like all of the other schools in Gary. I want to see Roosevelt stay because all my family went there."

