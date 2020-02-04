Gary parents sound off on recommendation to close Roosevelt school building

GARY — Roosevelt teachers, students and alumni and community members voiced their frustration Monday night over Gary Community School Corp. recommendations to officially close the historic Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy building.
“These people do not have us or our best interest at heart,” said Roosevelt alumna Telethia Barrett, before calling supporters in the full Gary Area Career Center cafeteria to join a complaint against the school district.
Barrett was one of many who spoke in the public hearing required by the State’s Distressed Unit Appeal Board, responsible for overseeing the state takeover Gary Community School Corp, before taking a vote to officially close the building.
Some pointed fingers at a decline in maintenance of the building over the years, while others used their three allotted minutes to speak about the school’s history and value in the Gary community.
"Those kids have been cold for decades and nobody cares," said Lori Perry, a former employee of both the Gary Community School Corp. and EdisonLearning. "This crap has been going down for over 30 years."
Financial woes
The Gary schools emergency management team first recommended not renovating the building to the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board in January after months of scrutiny from the state and local level.
Hundreds of students were displaced from the building after damage sustained last winter required more than $10 million in repairs. The district's recommendation has come largely as a financial decision as the indebted district's emergency management team learned its insurance would only cover about $800,000 in repairs.
Eric Parish, of the school district's turnaround provider MGT Consulting, provided background at the start of the Tuesday meeting for the district’s financial obligations — managing 11 operating buildings not including Roosevelt for an annual cost of $10 million, compared to the $2.5 million the district collected in tax revenue in 2018.
An official decision to close the building will come before the Distressed Unit Appeal Board on Feb. 13.
EdisonLearning — contracted to run academic operations for students attending class in the Gary Community School Corporation-owned building — has been teaching Roosevelt students out of the Gary Area Career Center since last February.
A vote to close the historic building, known as Gary's first and only high school built exclusively for African-American students, will not close the Roosevelt school altogether. However, Gary school officials, looking to expand career center offerings, are once again considering a move for Roosevelt students, their third in as many school years.
The district has not yet decided on a location for Roosevelt students to attend class next year, Parish said, adding "anything and everything is on the table."
"We've gone slow. People have asked 'Why has this taking so long?'" Parish said. "My response is I understand the significance of the Roosevelt building in the community. We don't want to rush as we make these judgments and determinations prior to having all of the information that we can and is applicable to get us to that point."
With DUAB approval, the Gary Community School Corp. plans to open up a national request seeking interest in redeveloping the building. The request would be open to all interested parties, which could include another school provider or historic preservation organization.
EdisonLearning makes case to stay
EdisonLearning CEO Thom Jackson said Monday night his company has interest in acquiring the building to create its own state-of-the-art STEM academy, a concept first presented to the public in December.
In that December meeting, EdisonLearning officials claimed they had sought the interest of an Atlanta-based firm willing to make a $25 million investment covering the costs of refurbishing the Roosevelt building in a plan Jackson envisions carrying new athletics facilities, performing arts spaces and more.
However, EdisonLearning officials have repeatedly declined to name the investor, waiting to see what will happen next with the current standing of the school.
"Gary is a community that has a variety of opinions and the most important thing tonight is for the DUAB to hear from all of those opinions," Jackson said Monday night. "If the community wants to go about this itself and they don't want us involved, I'm OK with that because the school doesn't succeed if the community isn't engaged."
Multiple Roosevelt teachers spoke in support of their students Monday night, and criticized others for speaking against EdisonLearning’s management of the school.
“Us teachers come here every day whether it’s hot, cold and we teach these children — we deal with whatever we’re given every day,” said history teacher Beverly Goodson said. “When you close these schools, think about the children. Where are they going to go?”
Peter Webb, a Roosevelt junior, also spoke in support of his school.
“I don’t want to see Roosevelt become another Froebel,” Webb said referencing the leveled Gary high school that closed in 1977. “I don't want to see it become like all of the other schools in Gary. I want to see Roosevelt stay because all my family went there."