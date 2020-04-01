Gary Roosevelt academic services provider to withdrawal from school at end of year

In a following Facebook Live video Wednesday afternoon, Jackson also alluded to an "us versus them" dynamic established over the years among EdisonLearning staff and the Gary Community School Corp.

EdisonLearning first entered a relationship with the Gary Community School Corp. in 2011 upon the state's takeover of the school following years of academic failure in the Indiana Department of Education's annual school accountability ratings.

EdisonLearning maintained oversight of academic services for the Gary school through years of changes at the state and local level, including the 2017 state takeover of the Gary Community School Corp. as a district.

Under Edison's watch, Roosevelt earned its first A ranking from the state, decided in significant part by a determined growth metric.

However, standardized test scores and graduation rates have consistently reflected percentages half that of state averages in the years since EdisonLearning took over causing some to question the progress of the school.

Edison officials notified the Gary Community School Corp. of its intention to withdraw its relationship with the Roosevelt school on Monday, EdisonLearning spokesman Michael Serpe said.