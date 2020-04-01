Gary Roosevelt academic services provider to withdrawal from school at end of year

GARY — EdisonLearning, the for-profit educational services provider for Gary's historic Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy, plans to end its relationship with the Gary Community School Corp at the end of the school year.
The Florida-based company made an announcement to Gary Roosevelt parents and guardians in an email Tuesday afternoon, according to an EdisonLearning spokesman.
The future of the school, and where displaced Roosevelt students attend classes next year, will largely be up to the Gary Community School Corp, which plans to provide regular updates on students' transition in the coming months, according to a Gary schools statement.
EdisonLearning told parents it will remove itself from the school following "a number of issues" that have confronted Roosevelt students in recent years, including the relocation of students this school year to the Gary Area Career Center and undetermined future location of instruction upon expected career center program expansion.
"Due to these matters, and the fact that additional circumstances are now placing further hardships on our ability to provide the students of Theodore Roosevelt with the quality education they richly deserve, EdisonLearning has made the difficult decision to bring our relationship with the school to an end at the conclusion of the current school year," EdisonLearning CEO Thom Jackson said in an email to Roosevelt families.
In a following Facebook Live video Wednesday afternoon, Jackson also alluded to an "us versus them" dynamic established over the years among EdisonLearning staff and the Gary Community School Corp.
EdisonLearning first entered a relationship with the Gary Community School Corp. in 2011 upon the state's takeover of the school following years of academic failure in the Indiana Department of Education's annual school accountability ratings.
EdisonLearning maintained oversight of academic services for the Gary school through years of changes at the state and local level, including the 2017 state takeover of the Gary Community School Corp. as a district.
Under Edison's watch, Roosevelt earned its first A ranking from the state, decided in significant part by a determined growth metric.
However, standardized test scores and graduation rates have consistently reflected percentages half that of state averages in the years since EdisonLearning took over causing some to question the progress of the school.
Edison officials notified the Gary Community School Corp. of its intention to withdraw its relationship with the Roosevelt school on Monday, EdisonLearning spokesman Michael Serpe said.
"We are fully aware that this action will result in a transition for the student to another school for the 2020-2021 year," Jackson said in his letter. "We will be working with the Gary Community School Corporation to help make this change as easy as possible for all of the students and their families."
The announcement comes following mounting uncertainty stemming back to last winter when students were displaced from the historic Roosevelt school building on West 25th Avenue.
Prior to school closures prompted by the novel coronavirus, Roosevelt students had been taking classes in the Gary Area Career Center after damage sustained in the polar vortex of February 2019 rendered their more-than 90-year-old school building inoperable.
An Indiana State Board of Education report showed that about 420 Roosevelt students in grades 7 through 12 were being housed in the career center, managed by the Gary Community School Corp. which is responsible for providing learning facilities for Roosevelt students under the district's agreement with EdisonLearning.
A visit from State Board of Education members revealing Roosevelt students being taught in converted garage bay space and an announcement from the Gary Community School Corp. intending to change the location of the school by next school year only added to uncertainty among Roosevelt families.
'This is a disgrace': Indiana State Board of Education visits Gary, deliberates progress of state takeover
To date, no decision has been communicated about where those students will attend school next academic year.
The indebted Gary Community School Corp. announced last month it would not pursue the estimated $10 million in renovations needed at the Roosevelt building, but will instead issue a nation request for interest among others interested in rehabilitating the building, either for use as a school or another purpose beneficial to the Gary community.
At that time, EdisonLearning had voiced interest refurbishing the building as a state-of-the-art STEM academy and had secured $25 million in private investments to make it happen.
EdisonLearning now has withdrawn that proposal, according to its communication to staff and parents this week, saying community support for the project was not there.
"Outspoken members of the Gary community have expressed their desire to seek a different solution, and it is therefore, for this reason, that we will step aside and wish them the best in their efforts," Jackson said.
Gary schools will not invest in Roosevelt repairs, plans to seek interest for new building ownership
The Gary Community School Corp. team is "already at work exploring options" for Roosevelt students, according to a Gary schools statement.
"Roosevelt is a giant pillar in Gary's history, and we will take great care in making decisions that are both logical and beneficial to all who are impacted," Gary school interim emergency manager Paige McNulty said in a prepared statement. "Our highest priority is getting this right for the student impacted, who have already experience a lot of changes over the past year."
