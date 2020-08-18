Gary Roosevelt named among state's 10 Most Endangered Places

The school, named to the National Register of Historic Places, counts Avery Brooks, an actor notable for his leading role in "Star Trek," and George Taliaferro, the first black athlete drafted into the NFL, among its alumni. The famed childhood home of the Jackson 5 sits just east of the school's track and field complex.

Site 'extremely significant'

"In the city of Gary, there’s a lot of abandoned school buildings," said Brad Miller, director of Indiana Landmarks' Northwest Field Office. "When they do become abandoned, their road to deterioration is very quick and we don’t want to see another building become an eyesore, or a public safety hazard like Horace Mann or Emerson. (Roosevelt) is extremely significant to the city."

Roosevelt, constructed in 1929 at its present-day site, is the only Northwest Indiana structure named to this year's Most Endangered list. It joins other buildings like the Elwood Carnegie Library and the Tipton County Jail & Sheriff’s Residence in Central Indiana, as well as the entire downtown of Attica, about 30 miles southwest of Lafayette.

The Indiana nonprofit has named schools, churches, houses and even an entire college campus, of varying conditions to its most endangered list since its inception in 1991.