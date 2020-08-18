Gary Roosevelt named among state's 10 Most Endangered Places

GARY — Gary's historic Roosevelt High School — now another building added to the Gary Community School Corp.'s list of unoccupied schools — has recently been named to Indiana Landmarks' list of 10 Most Endangered Places in Indiana.
Each year, the statewide historic preservation organization releases its list of most endangered places with hopes of calling attention to significant buildings that may be abandoned, dilapidated or too costly for owners to repair.
Roosevelt — the first and only high school built exclusively for African-American students in Gary — has sat empty of students since February 2019's polar vortex wreaked havoc on the building's heating system, comprised of a series of difficult-to-access pipes original to the 90-plus-year-old structure.
Nearly a year later, the Gary Community School Corp., working to balance its remaining multimillion dollar deficit, announced it would not invest in repairs needed for students to reenter the Roosevelt building.
With the continued uncertainty of student placement and withdrawal of education services provider EdisonLearning, Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy officially closed with the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Now, Indiana Landmarks is adding Roosevelt to its list because of its historic significance with the Gary community.
The school, named to the National Register of Historic Places, counts Avery Brooks, an actor notable for his leading role in "Star Trek," and George Taliaferro, the first black athlete drafted into the NFL, among its alumni. The famed childhood home of the Jackson 5 sits just east of the school's track and field complex.
Site 'extremely significant'
"In the city of Gary, there’s a lot of abandoned school buildings," said Brad Miller, director of Indiana Landmarks' Northwest Field Office. "When they do become abandoned, their road to deterioration is very quick and we don’t want to see another building become an eyesore, or a public safety hazard like Horace Mann or Emerson. (Roosevelt) is extremely significant to the city."
Roosevelt, constructed in 1929 at its present-day site, is the only Northwest Indiana structure named to this year's Most Endangered list. It joins other buildings like the Elwood Carnegie Library and the Tipton County Jail & Sheriff’s Residence in Central Indiana, as well as the entire downtown of Attica, about 30 miles southwest of Lafayette.
The Indiana nonprofit has named schools, churches, houses and even an entire college campus, of varying conditions to its most endangered list since its inception in 1991.
Only 19 of Indiana Landmarks' 146 named sites have seen demolition, while 95 places have been completely restored or are no longer considered endangered, according to the organization.
Past estimates for repair at Roosevelt have topped $10 million. While the school's burst pipes and environmental repair needs bring significant challenges, the building's structure is in good shape given its age, Miller said.
"We just don't know what's next for the building," Miller said.
The Gary Community School Corp. has opened a national search for interest in the building, which at its peak housed more than 3,000 students.
Revitalize neighborhood?
District leaders have said they are most interested in seeking an owner who will use the space for purposes beneficial to the surrounding neighborhood, likely through a community, nonprofit or public-private partnership
A Gary schools spokeswoman said the district's request for interest is open through the end of the month.
Miller said he hopes the school's listing help attract interest to the property.
"Gary built beautiful high schools historically, and the last thing we want to do is turn our heads at this one and go down the path of other high schools that aren’t in use," Miller said. "We need to rally around this building and I think there's a lot of people eager to do that."
