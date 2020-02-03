Gary school district fights for extra time to comply with city's demolition orders

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. has gained more time to respond to Mayor Jerome Prince's call last month to demolish five vacant Gary school buildings.
Representatives for the school corporation and the city argued Monday morning in a Gary Building Department public hearing for and against orders to raze five vacant buildings labeled a blight to the community.
Those buildings include Aetna, Brunswick, Edison, Lew Wallace and Norton schools, the last of which became the dumping ground for a missing Portage woman last November.
"These were the greatest schools in the nation at one time," said Rodney Pol, an attorney for the city before describing the buildings' recent decline as "a cancer on those neighborhoods surrounding them."
Prince first issued calls for the demolition of nine vacant Gary schools on Jan. 3 in the first days of the new Gary mayor's administration using city and state unsafe building laws.
Four schools — Carver, Horace Mann, Nobel and Spaulding — were removed from the city's initial list after the district secured offers from the Gary Housing Authority on the properties, city of Gary Corporation Counsel Trent McCain said.
Bessie Davis, an attorney for the Gary Community School Corp., argued Monday the school corporation should not be struck with the demolition orders given a lack of notice provided by the city concerning the specific properties the city administration deemed unsafe.
She also argued the school corporation would be unable to meet the city's March 5 demolition deadline given timelines outlined in state law for seeking bids for contractors to provide demolition services.
State law for public works projects costing more than $150,000 requires a window of at least six weeks to advertise and receive bids on a given project.
"We know that the properties are in bad condition," Davis said. "We are working very hard to accomplish the goal of getting committed contractors and buyers for these projects."
The Gary Community School Corp. has listed all five schools in question in consideration Monday for sale. It has received offers on Aetna, Brunswick and Edison, Gary schools emergency manager Pete Morikis said, though the district cannot close on those properties until after the required public comment takes place in late March.
Attorneys for the city said they would be open to an extension of its March 5 deadline, but that years of inaction and blight in the abandoned properties had served as notice enough.
The city brought multiple witnesses Monday, including Building Commissioner Kenneth Willis and Gary Environmental Affairs Manager Pete Julovich, to testify on the conditions of the schools after a series of building inspections conducted on Jan. 11, Jan. 21 and Jan. 23.
Their inspections, illustrated Monday through dozens of photos, showed repeated examples of water damage, peeling walls, broken glass, missing windows, debris and fire damage among the five schools.
"The first corpse was found in one of these abandoned buildings in 2015," McCain said. "Then we go back to the most recent tragedy when a deceased body was found in Norton — that occurred in November 2019. For all practical purposes, they've had notice that these buildings have been unsafe and public nuisances for years at the most, and for months at the least."
Pol said Monday if hearing officer Gilbert King decides to affirm the demolition orders, the orders will follow the properties to their next owner.
Ultimately, King requested both city and school corporation representatives to provide further information on any notice given by the city and received by the school district prior to this year by Feb. 27, at which point King could decide to affirm, rescind or modify the given demolition orders.
"What I'd also like to see is the parties continue to try to work through this," King said.
In a statement following Monday's meeting, Morikis said the district accepts responsibility for the funding of building demolition should King uphold the orders.
"We appreciate the city's willingness to cooperate with the district as we work through balancing the critical needs of students against the safety hazards that closed buildings often present," Morikis said. "As two entities with many shared interests, it is our goal to work in tandem with the city of Gary to identify solutions that work for both parties and ultimately benefit the city as a whole."