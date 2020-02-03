Gary school district fights for extra time to comply with city's demolition orders

The city brought multiple witnesses Monday, including Building Commissioner Kenneth Willis and Gary Environmental Affairs Manager Pete Julovich, to testify on the conditions of the schools after a series of building inspections conducted on Jan. 11, Jan. 21 and Jan. 23.

Their inspections, illustrated Monday through dozens of photos, showed repeated examples of water damage, peeling walls, broken glass, missing windows, debris and fire damage among the five schools.

"The first corpse was found in one of these abandoned buildings in 2015," McCain said. "Then we go back to the most recent tragedy when a deceased body was found in Norton — that occurred in November 2019. For all practical purposes, they've had notice that these buildings have been unsafe and public nuisances for years at the most, and for months at the least."

Pol said Monday if hearing officer Gilbert King decides to affirm the demolition orders, the orders will follow the properties to their next owner.

Ultimately, King requested both city and school corporation representatives to provide further information on any notice given by the city and received by the school district prior to this year by Feb. 27, at which point King could decide to affirm, rescind or modify the given demolition orders.