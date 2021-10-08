Gary school enacts safety measures in wake of closure last month

GARY — Students at West Side Leadership Academy are wearing clear backpacks and confronting additional security measures when they enter the building, moves made in response to a two-day switch to remote learning for safety reasons in early September.

The Gary Community School Corp. explained the new measures Friday, writing that the changes are already in place and come after a pair of incidents Sept. 1 that caused the school to enact remote learning Sept. 2-3 in order to analyze existing safety measures.

On Sept. 1, a 15-year-old boy was shot and injured near a bus stop, and a routine “security sweep” of the building revealed “that several students are violating the district’s safety policy by bringing items that are prohibited on school grounds,” GCSC Manager Paige McNulty said at the time.

Since then, GCSC has installed 10 additional metal detectors at West Side, distributed more search wands to school security to help identify weapons and other unauthorized items, and required all students to wear clear backpacks in an effort to make concealing unauthorized items more difficult.