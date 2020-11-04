Gary school leaders claim victory in $71M referendum

Under Indiana law, the Gary Community School Corp. must resolve this deficit and show balanced budgets for two years in order to be relieved of its distressed unit status.

“I am particularly pleased that our referendum received the steadfast support of our faith-based community and the support of the members of the Gary Common Council," McNulty said.

Gary referendum supporters — including Gary Teachers Union President GlenEva Dunham, State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, and former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson — joined district leaders in watching the positive results roll in Tuesday night at J’s Breakfast Club.

"This is important to the city," Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. PAC President Jerome Nelson said Tuesday night. "This shows the residents having faith and support in us and that means a lot to me."

The referendum saw some opposition this fall, including by members of the district’s nonvoting advisory board.

Advisory Board President Robert Buggs, who ran unopposed for his seat this fall, brought a challenge of the Gary referendum to the county elections board in October after early voting had begun, claiming Gary school managers did not have the authority to bring the referendum in the district under state control.