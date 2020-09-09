Gary school leaders pitch need for $71M tax referendum; council mulls endorsement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The Gary Common Council is considering endorsing the school corporation’s proposed $71.2 million tax referendum.

The vote, set for later this month, would signal a major show of support from Gary City Hall with weeks left to go before the question is posed to voters on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Gary schools manager Paige McNulty spent most of her time at the Common Council’s Planning Committee virtual meeting Tuesday night combating myths and misconceptions about the district’s current fiscal condition, and clarified how any monies raised through the referendum will be used.

Some in attendance questioned the value of passing this referendum while public distrust is still alive and well in Gary, and the district’s finances remains largely still controlled by the state.

But several community members, including former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and New Shiloh Baptist Church pastor Corey Jackson, spoke in support of the ordinance.

“I fought against the takeover of the schools, along with many of you. I would always say that I have historically not been a fan of MGT, but here’s what I will tell you: I understand the value of this referendum,” Freeman-Wilson said.