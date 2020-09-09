Gary school leaders pitch need for $71M tax referendum; council mulls endorsement

GARY — The Gary Common Council is considering endorsing the school corporation’s proposed $71.2 million tax referendum.
The vote, set for later this month, would signal a major show of support from Gary City Hall with weeks left to go before the question is posed to voters on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Gary schools manager Paige McNulty spent most of her time at the Common Council’s Planning Committee virtual meeting Tuesday night combating myths and misconceptions about the district’s current fiscal condition, and clarified how any monies raised through the referendum will be used.
Some in attendance questioned the value of passing this referendum while public distrust is still alive and well in Gary, and the district’s finances remains largely still controlled by the state.
But several community members, including former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and New Shiloh Baptist Church pastor Corey Jackson, spoke in support of the ordinance.
“I fought against the takeover of the schools, along with many of you. I would always say that I have historically not been a fan of MGT, but here’s what I will tell you: I understand the value of this referendum,” Freeman-Wilson said.
Teachers, like many city workers, have worked tirelessly without raises for an extended period and this referendum will provide services to children they would otherwise not have, Freeman-Wilson added.
Monies spent
The eight-year $71.2 million referendum, if approved by voters Nov. 3, will provide the district an estimated $8.9 million in annual operating revenue, McNulty said.
The district is asking city residents to approve approximately 52 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.
"The impact on seniors is minimal," McNulty said.
The first $1 million would provide a much-needed raise to teachers, who haven’t seen a raise in 12 years, McNulty said.
McNulty said other referendum dollars will go towards athletics, arts, extracurricular and after-school programs; on-site counselors and therapists to improve social-emotional health of students; and enhancements to curriculum, teacher training and technology, documents show.
Gary Teachers Union president GlenEva Dunham said pay raises and improvements to student curriculum are long overdue.
“It’s time to put up or shut up. It’s time to invest in our children or not. … Anyone complaining don’t have skin in the game. You don’t work here,” Dunham said.
Since the national for-profit firm MGT Consulting took over the state’s turnaround efforts in 2017, the district’s annual deficit has decreased to $6 million from $22 million and overall debt has fallen to $79 million from $104 million, McNulty said.
Despite the gains, enrollment has dropped considerably to about 4,850 as of Oct. 1, 2019, according to the Indiana Department of Education.
“We are headed in the right direction with decreasing the debt … and this is the quickest pathway to get the school district back to local control,” McNulty said. “We are very excited about the improvements that have been made.”
By state law, the school corporation must eliminate its deficit, which sat at $22 million in August 2017, and maintain a balanced budget for at least two years to be returned to local control.
Carlos Tolliver, a former teacher’s union president and current candidate for the 1st District seat on the Gary school board, questioned MGT’s follow-through on promises over the years.
“They said they were going to improve student test scores, every school has declined in academic performance over the last three years. What makes us think it’s going to be any different?” Tolliver said.
Gary Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2nd, asked McNulty about the district's plans to spend $25 million to repair, demolish dilapidated school buildings.
McNulty said they intend to demolish several properties this winter, six will be sold, and several others will be announced soon for takedown as well.
The money is only available right now because of a new Indiana law authorizing the cash-strapped district to postpone some loan repayments to the state.
Weatherspoon questioned the timing of a tax increase for homeowners, with the COVID-19 pandemic giving way to a more unstable economy.
"It's very clear to me that we're not attracting families to this community and the city of Gary will not be sustainable. ... People who are looking to move into a community look at two things: how you treat your elderly and how you treat your children," Godwin said.
The Gary Community School Corp. tried and failed twice to pass referendums prior to the state's takeover of the school corporation in 2017.
To see how much your taxes would increase under the proposed Gary Community School Corp.'s referendum, click here.
