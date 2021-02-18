Gary schools again delays return to in-person learning due to weather

Families in the school district chose whether or not to send their children back to in-person instruction in a recent Return to Learn survey, Paige McNulty, manager of Gary schools, said in a recent video to parents.

Come Monday, Feb. 22, 46% of students will return to the classroom, while 54% will continue with virtual learning.

Once students return, they will be met with a new reality. Now, students will have their temperature checked at the door and will be required to wear face masks, McNulty said.

Student and staff desks will have shields around them, lunches will be packed individually and social distancing measures will be in place. Water fountains in the buildings will be off, but students will be given two bottles of water per day, McNulty said.