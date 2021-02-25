Gary schools chief sees in-person learning 'off to a great start'

The leader of the Gary Community School Corp. told state officials Thursday this week's return to in-person student instruction is continuing to go extremely well, aside from a few weather-related hiccups.
Manager Paige McNulty told the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which operates the Gary district in place of a locally elected school board, that students, teachers and parents all still seem excited to be back in the classroom after nearly a year of virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think the parents and teachers have done a phenomenal job because they've been talking virtually so much," McNulty said. "Social distancing is going well. I think we're off to a great start.
"I want to give a huge thanks to the union, and to my administrative team and to all the teachers. They have worked very hard to ensure that the staff and students knew exactly what was expected."
Just under half the students in the district returned for in-person instruction Monday. The remainder are continuing to attend their classes online from home.
McNulty said she thinks the successful return to classroom learning may encourage another 10% to 20% of parents to send their children back to school buildings when the option is presented again in a couple weeks.
She said so far the only issues impacting in-person instruction have been snow-related. For example, school parking lots were cleared of snow, but school buses still had a difficult time negotiating the large mounds of plowed snow.
At the same time, McNulty said Gary school buildings are continuing to operate with few problems, notwithstanding the weight of nearly 2 feet of snow that fell in Gary earlier this month.
"The roofs do have leaks at some of the facilities and so we are addressing those as we go along. But we haven't had any major issues," McNulty said. "Our boilers are holding up with bubble gum and duct tape, to be honest with you. But they're running. We haven't had anything that has shut down."
McNulty also told the state oversight board the student count in Gary schools is up 68 for the spring semester compared to the fall.
She said she hopes to attract at least 100 more students to Gary schools for the 2021-22 academic year.