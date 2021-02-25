Gary schools chief sees in-person learning 'off to a great start'

The leader of the Gary Community School Corp. told state officials Thursday this week's return to in-person student instruction is continuing to go extremely well, aside from a few weather-related hiccups.

Manager Paige McNulty told the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which operates the Gary district in place of a locally elected school board, that students, teachers and parents all still seem excited to be back in the classroom after nearly a year of virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the parents and teachers have done a phenomenal job because they've been talking virtually so much," McNulty said. "Social distancing is going well. I think we're off to a great start.

"I want to give a huge thanks to the union, and to my administrative team and to all the teachers. They have worked very hard to ensure that the staff and students knew exactly what was expected."

Just under half the students in the district returned for in-person instruction Monday. The remainder are continuing to attend their classes online from home.

McNulty said she thinks the successful return to classroom learning may encourage another 10% to 20% of parents to send their children back to school buildings when the option is presented again in a couple weeks.