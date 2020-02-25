Gary schools' Pete Morikis out as emergency manager, takeover district names new leader

GARY — In an unexpected announcement Tuesday afternoon, the Gary Community School Corp. announced that Pete Morikis will no longer lead the distressed unit as emergency manager.
Former School City of East Chicago Superintendent Paige McNulty will takeover as interim emergency manager effective immediately, according to a Gary schools news release.
McNulty will be the district's third emergency manager since state intervention began in the indebted school district in August 2017.
McNulty resigned from the School City of East Chicago last August and came to the Gary district in the fall of 2019 after taking an assignment with the Indiana Department of Education, according to the news release.
In her work with the state, McNulty worked with the IDOE's Federal Programs Department to implement guidelines and procedures for federal compliance in grant funding.
"After completing a successful assignment with federal programs, I am honored to accept the role of interim emergency manager and continue the great work that's underway in Gary," McNulty said in the news release. "I am fully focused on moving the Gary schools back to a self-sustaining district. It's what we all want."
The release did not give an explicit reason for Morikis' departure from the emergency manager role. He will work with McNulty as she transitions into the interim position and will continue to work on special projects for the district, according to the release.
Morikis came to the Gary Community School Corp. after serving 14 years as superintendent for Griffith Public Schools. He followed veteran educator Peggy Hinckley in the emergency manager role, who announced her retirement from Gary schools in late 2018.
“I was brought into this role to complete phase one of the turnaround plan, which included assessing and evaluating the District’s academic and financial needs,” Morikis said in the news release. “We have made significant strides in stabilizing these areas, and now the focus becomes ending GCSC’s status as a distressed unit.”
Morikis and McNulty sat together in an interview with district spokeswoman Chelsea Whittington in a YouTube video distributed Tuesday afternoon.
In the video, Morikis spoke of his work during "phase one" of the emergency management team's turnaround plan, focusing on needs assessment and community outreach. He highlighted restructuring at the early childhood, elementary and middle school levels among the district's successes over the last school year.
He also noted efforts to "attack" the district's annual deficit, which he said has been reduced by half of what it was at the time of the takeover.
“I am proud of the fact that during my tenure we have cut our deficit in half while working to engage more community stakeholders in the work being done to improve our district,” Morikis said in the release. “Everything I do is for our children. Dr. McNulty feels the same way and will be a great asset to the team.”