Gary schools' Pete Morikis out as emergency manager, takeover district names new leader

Morikis came to the Gary Community School Corp. after serving 14 years as superintendent for Griffith Public Schools. He followed veteran educator Peggy Hinckley in the emergency manager role, who announced her retirement from Gary schools in late 2018.

“I was brought into this role to complete phase one of the turnaround plan, which included assessing and evaluating the District’s academic and financial needs,” Morikis said in the news release. “We have made significant strides in stabilizing these areas, and now the focus becomes ending GCSC’s status as a distressed unit.”

Morikis and McNulty sat together in an interview with district spokeswoman Chelsea Whittington in a YouTube video distributed Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, Morikis spoke of his work during "phase one" of the emergency management team's turnaround plan, focusing on needs assessment and community outreach. He highlighted restructuring at the early childhood, elementary and middle school levels among the district's successes over the last school year.

He also noted efforts to "attack" the district's annual deficit, which he said has been reduced by half of what it was at the time of the takeover.