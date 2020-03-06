Gary schools receives offers on all 24 unused properties

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. has received offers on two dozen vacant properties.
The state takeover district held a community meeting in January announcing it would list 24 properties for sale after the body of a missing Portage woman was found in the school corporation's abandoned Norton Elementary school in November.
The window for proposal submissions to the Gary school district closed March 4.
The school corporation received more than 70 offers on its 24 properties — the largest being just more than $1.8 million from G.M. Howard Financial to turn the Wirt-Emerson Visual & Performing Arts High Ability Academy into a small business incubator.
Other proposed uses for the Gary properties include residential development, urban farming, environmental preservation, educational centers and more.
The City of Gary brought offers of $1 plus the cost of demolition services for the use of six properties as a part of its city development plan. Those properties include Ambridge Elementary School, Brunswick Elementary School, Nobel Elementary School, Edison Elementary School, Wirt-Emerson Visual & Performing Arts High Ability Academy and the Deep River Educational Center.
The offers come after Gary Mayor Jerome Prince called for the demolition of five blighted Gary school buildings, including Aetna, Brunswick, Edison, Lew Wallace and Norton. All have received offers, according to the list released Friday by the school corporation.
A city hearing officer is currently assigned to evaluate whether to uphold demolition orders on the five buildings. City and Gary schools representatives brought arguments for and against the city orders in a February public hearing. Hearing officer Gilbert King extended a deadline to bring additional fact finding in the case through late March.
The Gary Community School Corp. is accepting public comment through March 19 on offers made on its two dozen listed properties via social media and messages sent to properties@garycsc.K12.in.us.
The school corporation has set a March 25 deadline to notify buyers and finalize offers.