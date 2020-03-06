Gary schools receives offers on all 24 unused properties

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. has received offers on two dozen vacant properties.

The state takeover district held a community meeting in January announcing it would list 24 properties for sale after the body of a missing Portage woman was found in the school corporation's abandoned Norton Elementary school in November.

The window for proposal submissions to the Gary school district closed March 4.

The school corporation received more than 70 offers on its 24 properties — the largest being just more than $1.8 million from G.M. Howard Financial to turn the Wirt-Emerson Visual & Performing Arts High Ability Academy into a small business incubator.

Other proposed uses for the Gary properties include residential development, urban farming, environmental preservation, educational centers and more.

The City of Gary brought offers of $1 plus the cost of demolition services for the use of six properties as a part of its city development plan. Those properties include Ambridge Elementary School, Brunswick Elementary School, Nobel Elementary School, Edison Elementary School, Wirt-Emerson Visual & Performing Arts High Ability Academy and the Deep River Educational Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}