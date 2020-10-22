Gary schools reports first increase in student enrollment in more than a decade

"This year's budget really has been a challenge for every unit of government, especially school corporations," Wolverton said. "I don't think anyone anticipated that we would be in the middle of a pandemic and what that would really look like for us. It's been very difficult to predict what's happening tomorrow to the next few months to really what a year from now would look like financially."

The district has been able to redirect some expenses typically covered out of its operations fund through a newly created GCSC school improvement fund established through legislation the past spring for building repair and other capital project expenses.

If approved by voters, GCSC officials plan to reduce its operating losses by redirecting funds from its referendum collections, expected to bring in about $8.9 million annually over eight years.

Gary school officials presented the estimate to DUAB after an initial public hearing earlier this month. The district is expected to adopt the 2021 budget in a meeting 8:30 a.m. Monday. The meeting will be streamed live on the school corporation's Facebook page and posted later to Youtube.