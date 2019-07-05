GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. emergency management team will discuss the future of Gary school buildings, including Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy, in a community meeting July 16.
Eric Parish, of Gary's emergency management team, and Marshall Emerson, of EdisonLearning, will lead the 6 p.m. meeting at the Gary Area Career Center. It will cover the recent relocation of Roosevelt students following necessary boiler repairs in the aging school, as well as other repair and maintenance needs in the Gary Community School Corp.
Roosevelt students were first displaced from their school this winter when boiler issues compounded by a week of record-breaking cold led school leaders to convene classes in the Gary Area Career Center rather than return to their building on West 25th Avenue.
Gary Community School Corp., which owns the Roosevelt building, has been working with EdisonLearning, the educational services provider which now manages the Roosevelt school, to address extensive repairs that are expected to continue into the 2019-20 school year.
Roosevelt students finished out the 2018-19 school year at the Gary Area Career Center and were notified last month that classes would continue to meet at the career center for the beginning of the coming school year. In a June letter to the Roosevelt community, Emerson did not specify how long students would be displaced, saying only that "it is our hope that we will be able to return to the Roosevelt building at some time in the near future."
The July 16 meeting will address the contractual relationship between Gary schools and EdisonLeanring, annual capital costs and spending for all Gary Community School Corp.-owned buildings, including Roosevelt, and the status and estimated costs of Roosevelt repairs and student relocation.
Gary schools is inviting all Gary parents, alumni and community stakeholders to attend the meeting.