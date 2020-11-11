Gary schools to close buildings as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Region

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is closing its buildings in light of growing reports of COVID-19 across the Region.

The school corporation announced Wednesday that effective Nov. 16 only essential administrative and IT staff will be allowed in Gary district buildings to facilitate technical assistance for teachers, students and parents.

The Gary Community School Corp. has been operating entirely with virtual learning for students since the start of the school year.

However, teachers have been reporting to school buildings to lead instruction from their Gary classrooms.

"Our team made this decision out of concern for the safety of our teachers and staff who have been coming into our buildings three days a week to deliver instruction," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said in a provided statement. "Until it is deemed safe by health officials, our buildings will remain closed, and we will continue with our virtual learning platform remotely."

Gary schools spokeswoman Chelsea Whittington said the district made its decision based on the rise of COVID-19 cases regionally and nationally, and not due to any specific cases in the Gary district.