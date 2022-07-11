Gary schools to host annual enrollment fair

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. hosts its annual back-to-school registration fair later this month at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. in Gary.

Hours are noon-6 p.m. July 28 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 29.

Representatives from all schools in the district and the Gary Area Career Center will be in attendance to assist families with registering students for the 2022-23 school year. The first day of school is Aug. 9.

“We want our scholars to enroll as soon as possible, so that our team will be prepared with the appropriate number of staff, buses, Chromebooks and other critical resources," said corporation manager Paige McNulty.

“Most important, our annual enrollment fair allows us to make direct contact with the families we serve and build meaningful relationships."

Families with students who have already registered are still encouraged to attend and take advantage of the various resources and activities planned. Youth-focused clubs and organizations will be present sharing information, and WGVE 88.7 FM, which is owned by the Gary schools, will be broadcasting live.

Free haircuts and uniforms will also be available to scholars who enroll in the Gary Community School Corp.

A special news conference will be held at 9 a.m. July 29 to introduce new team members and share changes and highlights in the new school year.

The announcement will also be broadcast live on GCSC's Facebook page.

"It's no secret that a lot of upgrades have been and continue to be made throughout the district," McNulty. said."We can't wait to share a comprehensive update with our school community and stakeholders on July 29th."

The Gary Community School Corp. has open enrollment, which means a student can live outside of Gary and attend any of the schools within the district. For more information, contact Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Tennille Foster-Milsap at 219-881-5466, or visit GarySchools.org.