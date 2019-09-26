GARY — Since its state takeover in 2017, the Gary Community School Corp. has cut its $22 million deficit in half.
And, school officials say the district is on track to eliminate its remaining $11 million deficit by next school year.
Gary school officials will present their plan for this in an upcoming 2020 budget presentation at 4 p.m. Oct. 4 at West Side Leadership Academy.
After presenting its 2020 budget plan to the public next week, Gary schools' budget will be considered on Oct. 10 by the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which oversees district finance after the state's takeover of the Gary Community School Corp.
You have free articles remaining.
Emergency Manager Peter Morikis is expected to adopt the budget by Oct. 18, according to a Gary schools news release.
"It is our goal to keep the community in the loop of where we stand financially," Chief Operation and Financial Officer Lisa Rosinko said in the release. "Once the budget is finalized, we will share it publicly and ensure it's accessibility online."
The district plans to publish its approved budget online at garycsc.k12.in.us, according to the news release. School budgets across Indiana can be found at budgetnotices.in.gov.