Gary schools to resume in-person learning in February; district seeks applicants for referendum panel

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp., operating with virtual learning in the coronavirus pandemic, has set plans to return to in-person instruction in mid-February.
Gary school leaders announced last week the district will return for its first day of in-person instruction on Feb. 16 for families that chose in-person learning in the school corporation's recent Return to Learn survey.
All other students will continue virtual instruction, according to a letter from Gary Manager Paige McNulty.
"Please know that the health and safety of our students and staff will always be at the forefront of our decision making," McNulty said. "We will continue to monitor the data in our area and make adjustments as necessary."
Gary schools previously communicated a Jan. 19 return date, but delayed in-person instruction as community positivity rates continued to show numbers higher than when schools closed at the onset of the pandemic.
"District leaders, (Gary Teachers Union), building principals and other necessary departments are working collaboratively, and around the clock to ensure that PPE and COVID-19 mitigation measures are in place for the return of staff and students," McNulty said. "Overall, we are excited to begin the Return to Learn process and have missed the vibrancy that our students, families, and teachers bring to our schools and community."
The Gary Community School Corp. is also taking the next steps to identify community members to join its Referendum Ambassador Committee, and announced Monday three open positions on its district Advisory Committee.
The Referendum Ambassador Committee is being formed following the district's successful Nov. 3 referendum, expected to bring $8.9 million annually to the district over eight years.
The new ambassador committee will be comprised of two dozen members, all residents of the city, and will meet twice a year to monitor and report back to the community on the district's spending of referendum funds.
The district says it already has 47 submissions to join the committee and will be accepting applications through Feb. 1. Members of the committee may serve up to eight years.
“We’re excited to see so many Gary residents stepping up and volunteering to serve their community,” McNulty said. “Every applicant is sending a message about their commitment to Gary’s children and their desire to help our schools continue to improve."
Gary schools posted notice Monday of three vacancies on its Advisory Board, which represents the community and provides input for school leaders in the state takeover district.
The district is accepting inquiries for vacancies in its District 3, District 5 and District 6 seats through 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Candidates must be at least 21 years old, have knowledge of school finance, business and administration, and be a resident of their district for at least a year but preferably five years. Candidates may not be current employees of the Gary Community School Corp.
Advisory Board members will interview applicants in February, with new members anticipated to begin their appointment during the board's next meeting on March 9.
All three appointments will extend until Dec. 31, 2022, and will be up for election in November 2022.
For more information on the district's Referendum Ambassador Committee and Advisory Board openings, see the Gary schools website at garycsc.k12.in.us.
WATCH NOW: Gary school leaders show early optimism in referendum
GARY — Gary school leaders were showing optimism Tuesday night for a positive referendum result, setting the path for the next eight years in the Gary Community School Corp.
The school corporation asked residents to approve an approximately 56 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.
The Gary Community School Corp. will ask voters to support a tax increase to help end state takeover and provide teachers their first raise in more than a decade.
The referendum is expected to bring just over $71.2 million to the financially distressed district over eight years in what school leaders have declared the corporation’s quickest path to ending state takeover.
Official results were not in by The Times' deadline, but school leaders showed early enthusiasm as they heard anecdotal information from poll workers across the city.
"The numbers that we're hearing come in so far are very positive," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said. "We're very optimistic that this is going to pass on behalf of kids."
Gary’s management team pledged the first $1 million collected would support raises for teachers, who haven’t seen increased pay in more than a decade.
Lew Wallace could be the first building demolished in the Gary Community School Corp.'s school improvement plan, district managers said Thursday.
Referendum funds also would help resolve the district’s approximately $6 million operating deficit — a key requirement in ending state intervention — and support academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support for students.
The referendum garnered endorsements from leaders across Northwest Indiana, including North Township Trustee and 1st District congressional candidate Frank J. Mrvan; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson; multiple members of the Gary Common Council; and the American Federation of Teachers.
The national president of the American Federation of Teachers made a stop Wednesday in Gary on a 30-day Get Out the Vote tour. Here's a look at who teachers are endorsing this fall in key NWI races.
However, some residents have voiced concerns in the weeks leading up to the election, citing distrust in the district’s management team and the already high tax rates being asked of Gary residents.
Multiple complaints challenging the referendum were brought to the Lake County Board of Elections in October after early voting began. The board opted to wait until after the election to review the claims.
WATCH NOW: Critics claim to be silenced after Gary schools abruptly cuts short referendum discussion
Board members say their opinion is being silenced. District leaders say they're following state law. Here's what happened when Gary schools abruptly cut short its Monday advisory board meeting.
Gary school leaders shared plans this fall to create an oversight committee of Gary residents and community members to oversee funds, should the referendum pass.
Two previous referendums attempts in Gary, both coming before state intervention, narrowly failed with 56% of residents voting against a tax increase in 2015 and just 51% voting no in 2016.
The Gary Community School Corp. will seek local business owners, parents and community members to join a referendum oversight committee if the district's proposed tax increase passes this November.
"This is important to the city," said Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee. "This shows the residents having faith and support in us and that means a lot to me."
