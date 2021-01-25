Gary schools to resume in-person learning in February; district seeks applicants for referendum panel

The Gary Community School Corp. is also taking the next steps to identify community members to join its Referendum Ambassador Committee, and announced Monday three open positions on its district Advisory Committee.

The Referendum Ambassador Committee is being formed following the district's successful Nov. 3 referendum, expected to bring $8.9 million annually to the district over eight years.

The new ambassador committee will be comprised of two dozen members, all residents of the city, and will meet twice a year to monitor and report back to the community on the district's spending of referendum funds.

The district says it already has 47 submissions to join the committee and will be accepting applications through Feb. 1. Members of the committee may serve up to eight years.

“We’re excited to see so many Gary residents stepping up and volunteering to serve their community,” McNulty said. “Every applicant is sending a message about their commitment to Gary’s children and their desire to help our schools continue to improve."

Gary schools posted notice Monday of three vacancies on its Advisory Board, which represents the community and provides input for school leaders in the state takeover district.