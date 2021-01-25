 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary schools to resume in-person learning in February; district seeks applicants for referendum panel
urgent

Gary schools to resume in-person learning in February; district seeks applicants for referendum panel

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Community School Corp.'s West Side Leadership Academy stock
Carley Lanich, The Times

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp., operating with virtual learning in the coronavirus pandemic, has set plans to return to in-person instruction in mid-February.

Gary school leaders announced last week the district will return for its first day of in-person instruction on Feb. 16 for families that chose in-person learning in the school corporation's recent Return to Learn survey.

All other students will continue virtual instruction, according to a letter from Gary Manager Paige McNulty.

"Please know that the health and safety of our students and staff will always be at the forefront of our decision making," McNulty said. "We will continue to monitor the data in our area and make adjustments as necessary."

Gary schools previously communicated a Jan. 19 return date, but delayed in-person instruction as community positivity rates continued to show numbers higher than when schools closed at the onset of the pandemic.

Gary, Merrillville schools to continue remote learning for start of spring semester

"District leaders, (Gary Teachers Union), building principals and other necessary departments are working collaboratively, and around the clock to ensure that PPE and COVID-19 mitigation measures are in place for the return of staff and students," McNulty said. "Overall, we are excited to begin the Return to Learn process and have missed the vibrancy that our students, families, and teachers bring to our schools and community."

The Gary Community School Corp. is also taking the next steps to identify community members to join its Referendum Ambassador Committee, and announced Monday three open positions on its district Advisory Committee.

The Referendum Ambassador Committee is being formed following the district's successful Nov. 3 referendum, expected to bring $8.9 million annually to the district over eight years.

The new ambassador committee will be comprised of two dozen members, all residents of the city, and will meet twice a year to monitor and report back to the community on the district's spending of referendum funds.

Gary school leaders claim victory in $71M referendum

The district says it already has 47 submissions to join the committee and will be accepting applications through Feb. 1. Members of the committee may serve up to eight years.

“We’re excited to see so many Gary residents stepping up and volunteering to serve their community,” McNulty said. “Every applicant is sending a message about their commitment to Gary’s children and their desire to help our schools continue to improve."

Gary schools posted notice Monday of three vacancies on its Advisory Board, which represents the community and provides input for school leaders in the state takeover district.

The district is accepting inquiries for vacancies in its District 3, District 5 and District 6 seats through 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

Gary schools, IUN partnership expands access to licensure in teacher shortage

Candidates must be at least 21 years old, have knowledge of school finance, business and administration, and be a resident of their district for at least a year but preferably five years. Candidates may not be current employees of the Gary Community School Corp.

Advisory Board members will interview applicants in February, with new members anticipated to begin their appointment during the board's next meeting on March 9.

All three appointments will extend until Dec. 31, 2022, and will be up for election in November 2022.

For more information on the district's Referendum Ambassador Committee and Advisory Board openings, see the Gary schools website at garycsc.k12.in.us.

Gallery: A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Carley Lanich's most memorable stories of 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts