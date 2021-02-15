Gary schools to return to in-person learning after nearly a year

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is sticking to its plan to return to in-person instruction this week.
In a message Monday, the school district said it plans to have asynchronous virtual learning on Tuesday and Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Winter weather, including heavy snow and bitter cold, pushed back the return to in-person learning from Tuesday to Thursday, the school corporation said.
The district will return for its first day of in-person learning Thursday, the first time students will go back to buildings since the coronavirus shuttered schools nearly a year ago on March 13.
Paige McNulty, manager of Gary schools, said families in the school district chose whether or not to send their children back to in-person learning in a recent Return to Learn survey.
On Thursday, 46% of the students will return to in-person learning, while all other students will continue with virtual instruction.
"We certainly will continue to service all of those students who are remaining home, and we will continue to provide services to all of them as they need that," McNulty said in a video message to parents.
As students return to school buildings, McNulty said the Gary Teachers Union and administrators have worked to ensure safety measures will be in place.
Upon entering their school building, students will have their temperature checked, McNulty said in the video, noting face masks will be available for children who don't have them.
Student and staff desks will have shields around them, lunches will be packed individually, dots will be on the floor for social distancing and every other bathroom stall will be marked off, the school leader said.
Water fountains in the buildings will be off, but students will be given two bottles of water per day, McNulty said.
A webinar showing changes in the buildings is forthcoming, McNulty added.
"We will certainly adjust as we go along. We've asked everyone, as we have all year long, to be nimble, and grant each other grace, as this has been a difficult school year," she said. "We are really excited to see everybody come back. The numbers are coming down; people are getting vaccinated."
McNulty added given guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the success of surrounding school districts returning to in-person instruction, she feels confident about students returning to buildings.
The school corporation is set to have its curbside food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at its four locations, including Banneker at Marquette at Door B, south; Gary Area Career Center at cafeteria door, south; Glen Park Academy at Door B, west; and West Side Leadership Academy at the surge doors, south.