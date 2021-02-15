Gary schools to return to in-person learning after nearly a year

"We certainly will continue to service all of those students who are remaining home, and we will continue to provide services to all of them as they need that," McNulty said in a video message to parents.

As students return to school buildings, McNulty said the Gary Teachers Union and administrators have worked to ensure safety measures will be in place.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon entering their school building, students will have their temperature checked, McNulty said in the video, noting face masks will be available for children who don't have them.

Student and staff desks will have shields around them, lunches will be packed individually, dots will be on the floor for social distancing and every other bathroom stall will be marked off, the school leader said.

Water fountains in the buildings will be off, but students will be given two bottles of water per day, McNulty said.

A webinar showing changes in the buildings is forthcoming, McNulty added.