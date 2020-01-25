Gary schools warned for 'inappropriate' September enrollment promotion

GARY — State officials have put the Gary Community School Corp. on notice after learning of enrollment incentives offered last fall in the Gary community that appear to violate Indiana law.

On Sept. 12 and 13, the Gary Community School Corp. posted at least nine times among official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts that parents who provided successful referrals for student enrollment at the Gary district would be eligible for a $25 Visa gift card.

The posts further offered that students enrolled by 5 p.m. Sept. 13 would be entered in a raffle to receive an iPad. The district planned at the time, according to the posts, to raffle off two of the devices, valued in the hundreds of dollars.

However, Indiana law explicitly prohibits any public school, charter school or private school receiving state scholarship funding from offering such incentives in the form of "any item that has monetary value, including cash or a gift card."

Gary school officials say none of the gift card or iPad incentives offered in the social media posts were purchased or awarded by the financially distressed district, operating under state takeover since 2017. Gary schools saw no increases in enrollment as a result of the Sept. 12 and 13 social media posts, Gary schools spokeswoman Chelsea Whittington said.