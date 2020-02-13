Gary schools will not invest in Roosevelt repairs, plans to seek interest for new building ownership

GARY — Gary's historic Roosevelt high school building will not house students for the foreseeable future.
The Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which oversees the state takeover Gary Community School Corp., voted unanimously Thursday morning on recommendations put forth by the Gary emergency team not to invest in repairs, essentially closing the building to students.
The state's DUAB also voted to open a national search for community interest in rehabilitating the approximately 90-year-old building, emphasizing a need to maintain the Roosevelt building in its current state until the Gary Community School Corp. can seek new ownership that "offers the greatest benefit for the Gary community."
"Gary schools does not have the money to fix the building," DUAB member Wesley Bennett said Thursday. "I know the important of Gary Roosevelt and I didn't live there so I want to see that building saved for the betterment of the community."
Students were first displaced from the Roosevelt school building at West 25th Avenue last February when last winter's polar vortex wreaked havoc on the building's aging infrastructure.
Maintenance crews struggled to access frozen and bursting pipes encased behind concrete blocks and plaster walls leading repair estimates addressing both this and years of deferred maintenance to top more than $10 million.
Gary schools and state officials have projected the multiple repairs estimates sought by the district to be low. And, with years of deferred maintenance and necessary environmental remediation uncovered by an $800,000 projected insurance claim, the cash-strapped district has for months debated their ability to take on Roosevelt remediation.
Future student placement still uncertain
Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy's approximately 420 seventh through 12th grade students have been attending class in the Gary Area Career Center ever since.
No update has been given on where these students, overseen in academics by for-profit education services provider EdisonLearning, will attend school next year.
Gary Community School Corp. officials, who are responsible for housing the students, will make a determination on student placement based on projected enrollment for the 2020-21 school year, according to a district statement.
Gary school officials say they have requested projections from EdisonLearning, which keeps and reports enrollment data for the school, but have not received a reply.
An existing, five-year innovation network agreement that outlines EdisonLearning's responsibility for Roosevelt academics and Gary Community School Corp.'s oversight of facilities management still carries two more years after students finish out this school year.
EdisonLearning has expressed interest in staying embedded in the Gary community, putting forth a $25 million proposal seeking its own private funding to establish a new STEM-based charter school in the Roosevelt building.
"EdisonLearning has every intention of moving forward in advancing our proposal with the emergency manager and the community," EdisonLearning spokesman Michael Serpe told The Times after Thursday morning's meeting, calling the Florida-based company's plan "the most tangible" for students and the Gary community.
End of an era
The Thursday morning vote signifies the end of an era in Gary education. Without a clear path determined for Roosevelt students, Gary — a city once home to as many as eight high schools at one time — will only operate one traditional, public high school in the 2020-21 school year.
Gary residents and Roosevelt alumni have put up a fight to recognize the significance of Roosevelt's legacy.
Named to the National Register of Historic Places several years ago, the Roosevelt building was originally constructed in the late 1920s as Gary's first and only high school built exclusively for African-American students.
The school counts Avery Brooks, an actor notable for his leading role in "Star Trek," and George Taliaferro, the first black athlete drafted into the NFL, among its alumni.
Roosevelt graduates have advocated over the last several months that the school be turned into a museum or historical center.
"There is no way that that school should be taken down," Roosevelt alumna Telethia Barrett said in a Feb. 4 public hearing to weigh community concerns about the possible building closure. "It is the heritage of Indiana."
Bennett and DUAB executive director Courtney Schaafsma attended that Feb. 4 meeting at the Gary Area Career Center.
DUAB member Rebecca Kubacki, who watched a video of the meeting, said her takeaway from the public hearing was the community's desire to preserve the history of the Roosevelt building.
"Roosevelt to them represents the success of the black community in Gary," Kubacki said. "I think that’s what the fear was, that that will be erased. They've had so many wonderful things happen at that school."
Next steps
DUAB members also emphasized Thursday morning the need to differentiate the roles of preservation among the school district and the community.
"We only have a fixed pot of resources to deal with and there's a number of challenges facing Gary Community Schools," DUAB chairman Justin McAdam said. "It really comes down to that point about whether this is the right place to spend the dollars when there are other needs."
All expressed a desire to see the legacy of the Roosevelt building to be recognized in some way, whether it be through private alumni support or another local city board or entity.
With their vote, DUAB members recommended the Gary schools emergency management team, overseen by turnaround partner MGT Consulting, work quickly to establish a national request for acquiring the Roosevelt building.
Eric Parish of MGT Consulting said the scope of interest could include anything, including EdisonLearning's recent charter school proposal.
"This will not be a singular or lateral decision of Gary Community Schools or MGT as the emergency manager," said Eric Parish of MGT Consulting. "We will cast a wide net in getting feedback as to what is best moving forward."