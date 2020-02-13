Gary schools will not invest in Roosevelt repairs, plans to seek interest for new building ownership

Next steps

DUAB members also emphasized Thursday morning the need to differentiate the roles of preservation among the school district and the community.

"We only have a fixed pot of resources to deal with and there's a number of challenges facing Gary Community Schools," DUAB chairman Justin McAdam said. "It really comes down to that point about whether this is the right place to spend the dollars when there are other needs."

All expressed a desire to see the legacy of the Roosevelt building to be recognized in some way, whether it be through private alumni support or another local city board or entity.

With their vote, DUAB members recommended the Gary schools emergency management team, overseen by turnaround partner MGT Consulting, work quickly to establish a national request for acquiring the Roosevelt building.

Eric Parish of MGT Consulting said the scope of interest could include anything, including EdisonLearning's recent charter school proposal.

"This will not be a singular or lateral decision of Gary Community Schools or MGT as the emergency manager," said Eric Parish of MGT Consulting. "We will cast a wide net in getting feedback as to what is best moving forward."